Five golf courses you can buy right now

Cape Wickham Links is for sale via expressions of interest.

There’s no shortage of people who’d love to own their own golf course.

But actually finding a course that fits the bill on availability, price and location is the real challenge that stops most investors taking a swing.

However, you might be surprised to learn how many golf courses are on the market at any one time.

With asking prices as low as $1.6 million, here are five Australian courses you can get your hands on right now.

Cape Wickham, King Island, TAS

Ranked as Australia’s third-best course, Cape Wickham is golfing nirvana, and it’s on the market less than two years after owner and developer Duncan Andrews completed it.

With views and scenery unparalleled anywhere in the world, it’s not hard to see why interest in the stunning King Island property has been attracting more than its share of attention since it was listed.

Dream listing: Stunning Cape Wickham golf course for sale

Price expectations are reportedly upwards of $20 million for the course, which includes 16 4.5-star accommodation rooms and costs visitors a minimum of $150 per 18-hole round.

The course sits on a 134ha parcel of land on the northernmost part of King Island and also has accommodation for staff, a computerised irrigation system and a maintenance compound.

The sale includes permits to expand the accommodation offering and build a permanent clubhouse.

Mystic Sands Golf Course, Balgal Beach, QLD

There’s a lot more than just a golf course on offer at Balgal Beach, about 60km north-west of Townsville.

Whoever buys the nine-hole Mystic Sands Golf Course can also pick up the rest of the property’s resort facilities, including a bowling green, swimming pool and tennis court.

Plus, there’s 17 developed residential lots thrown into the mix, as well as an almost-new home and another 64-lot residential subdivision with development approval.

On the market as part of a receivers sale, the golf course itself has nine holes but 18 tee areas – allowing golfers to play a full 18 holes – as well as a lake and other water features.

Gunabul Homestead, Southside, QLD

One of the cheapest golf courses you’re likely to find anywhere, the 18-hole par three course at the historic Ganabul Homestead, just outside of Gympie in Queensland, could be a bargain for the right buyer.

Spread over more than 15ha and with a history dating back to 1885, the homestead welcomed its par three course in 1997 and the entire property is now for sale with a price tag of $2.6 million.

The golfing component also has a driving range, motorised carts and a pro shop, while the complex includes a fully licensed bar, 120-seat restaurant and two private function rooms.

There are also three fully self-contained accommodation cottages, with development approval for a further seven.

The Tangled Maze, Springmount, VIC

Technically it’s not a golf course, but it does have a mini golf course!

The Tangled Maze, near Ballarat in regional Victoria, is a family fun venue with an 18-hole mini golf layout, as well as an adventure maze and two indoor family activity areas that include a ropes obstacle course and a synthetic ice rink.

Listed for $1.6 million, the 3ha property also includes a private three-bedroom house and a number of function and party rooms.

It is offered with vacant possession.

Tanahwa Valley Golf and Tennis, Tanahwa, QLD

A five-bedroom house surrounded by a nine-hole par three golf course on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast…

If golf lovers aren’t already salivating, the property known as Tanahwa Valley Golf and Tennis also two tennis courts, a swimming pool, historic stables and sits on almost 8ha.

For $2.5 million (plus GST, if applicable), the property also has the potential to house a caravan park or eco cabins, subject to council approval.