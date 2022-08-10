Surprising new owner for former North QLD brothel site

A former brothel site in Townsville will be converted into a business devoted to preventing any sparks from flying.

Located in Garbutt, the property was previously the home of Seven Veils, but the bordello was forced to close in April, posting to social media that “due to certain Covid restrictions and legislation, we are no longer able to sustain our fun and exciting operations”.

The post said it had been a “wild ride” over the past 1.5 years of operation.

There are 20 licensed brothels in Queensland, with just one left in Townsville and one in Mackay.

The remainder are located in southeast Queensland, according to the Prostitution Licensing Authority.

The 260sq m building which housed Seven Veils was listed for sale for $560,000 plus GST in May.

It sits on a 1272sq m block, and was marketed by Ray White Commercial Townsville as an approved brothel site or as a possible commercial office conversion.

“The premises was purpose built as a brothel and has all of the relevant council approvals currently in place,” the listing said.

That included some rather raunchy features, including mirrors on the ceiling and spa baths in the five, fully-equipped rooms.

There is also a secure reception area, a waiting area, a staffroom, chill out areas and a laundry/storeroom.

Located in the industrial precinct, the site also has 10 onsite car parks and was sold as a vacant possession.

Ray White Commercial Townsville agent Adrian Pascoe said the commercial building was now under contract.

“It will be a commercial business and nothing to do with a brothel,” Mr Pascoe said.

“It will be turned into a fire protection business with an office and warehouse.”

Mr Pascoe said there had been plenty of interest in the site, with one prospective buyer who had considered continuing the brothel business.

But he said the licensing approvals were a hindrance, and the owners preference was for a “clean cut deal”.

“They (the new owner) is a local owner-occupier and has a few ideas of how to convert it,” Mr Pascoe said.

“I did suggest removing the mirrors (on the ceiling) if they planned to put in a workshop.”

