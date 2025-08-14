Plans revealed for largest vacant site up for grabs in Geelong West

A substantial residential block representing the largest parcel of development-ready land in Geelong West has whet the appetite of potential developers.

The 3538sq m parcel of flat land at 18-24 Andrews St, Geelong West, has been listed for sale with price hopes of $3.5m

Maxwell Collins Geelong director Nick Lord is managing the expressions of interest sale, where offers close on August 28.

Mr Lord said the land was previously owned by Telstra and had been vacant for many years before the present owner purchased it.

“We’ve had solid interest given it’s a rare site as a large parcel just under an acre in Geelong West,” Mr Lord said.

“It’s extremely unique – the inquiry whether it would be locally, Melbourne-based or interstate, it has the attracted good interest.

“The early interest has been from apartment and townhouse builders as well as childcare centres. ‘

“It gives that flexibility whether someone wanted would look for a childcare centre and then additional townhousing on the balance of the land.”

Mr Lord said the site would also suit an aged care facility.

The property was even more attractive, given the framework shaping the future of Pakington St and with local schools close by, Mr Lord said.

St Patrick’s Primary School is metres down the street, with Ashby and Manifold Heights primary schools also less than a kilometre from the property.

The site has frontages to Andrews and Mowat streets and is the only substantial green space in the western part of the suburb outside of Bakers Oval and the primary school ovals.

Mr Lord said the price guide reflected a $1000 per square metre land rate, which was 30 per cent below what a standard block was selling for in the area.

New townhouse developments are popping up across the suburb, with recent four-bedroom red brick residences on Andrews St attracting interest around $1.2m.

The property comes to market as the owner of a landmark corner site at 68-70 Pakington St seeks a buyer between $2.95m and $3.245m, plus GST.

McGrath Commercial Geelong agent David McGuinness said there has been interest in the property from parties looking at the development potential of the site at Waterloo St.

A key to unlocking the development potential is rezoning the site from Commercial 2 to Commercial 1, proposed in the Pakington St North Urban Design Framework.

That decision would allow commercial and residential uses to be co-located on the 950sq m property in a building up to four-storeys, or 15m.

City executive director placemaking Tennille Bradley said Amendment C433ggee is on public exhibition as part of the statutory process to amend the Greater Geelong Planning Scheme to implement the Pakington Street and Gordon Avenue urban design frameworks.

These UDFs were adopted by council in May 2024, after extensive consultation with the community, with the implementation phase also inviting public submissions.

“This process and consultation is about implementing the adopted changes into the planning scheme,” Ms Bradley said.

Council will consider all submissions before deciding whether to adopt the amendment and forward it to the Minister for Planning for final approval, Ms Bradley said.

Submissions about the amendment close on September 1.