South west Sydney suburb set to double with 3000 new homes approved

A popular Sydney suburb is set to double in size after thousands of new homes were approved for development.

Landcom has gained planning approval to build 3,030 additional homes on vacant land in Edmondson Park, north of the local train station.

Located within the South West Priority Growth Area, there are approximately 3,800 dwellings currently in the suburb according to census data, with the new injection of homes almost doubling the suburb’s total dwellings.

The 30-hectare site known as Town Centre North will be transformed under the Concept Plan Modification. Landcom has commenced construction of critical roads and infrastructure, which is expected to be completed later this year.

The project will deliver a mix of terraces, semi-detached homes, studios and apartments to suit the diverse housing needs of the community and provide varying lifestyle options for residents.

Amenities will include around 5,000 sqm of retail and commercial floor space as well as 4.3 hectares of rehabilitated open space for conservation, including boardwalks and platforms.

Another four hectares of land is reserved for the construction for the future Edmondson Park High School.

The first residents will be set to move into the new precinct by the end of 2026, while Landcom’s long term vision for Edmondson Park is to deliver 7,100 homes for about 17,000 people by 2029.

Building heights will also increase to accommodate more homes and greater density around the station, supporting the NSW Government’s approach to transport-oriented development. The walkable community will have pedestrian and cycle paths with all new homes located within 400m of open space.

Landcom CEO Alex Wendley said they were addressing the housing crisis by “scaling up development to deliver density done well.”

“This will focus greater density housing closer to the train station, while offering more options for those looking to buy a home in a vibrant community surrounded by green, open spaces.”

