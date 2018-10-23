Six stunning spots for the adventurous investor

This stunning wilderness lodge within the Tarkine in Tasmania is on the market.

The holiday season is fast approaching and there is no better time to dream about business opportunities outside the box.

For the more adventurous investors a resort, caravan park or eco-friendly mountain retreat could be on the cards this Christmas.

Among the holiday destinations currently on the market on realcommercial.com.au, these are among the most captivating.

Port Elliott Retreat, SA

Any investor will have no trouble finding their inner peace after snapping up this wellness retreat in South Australia.

Tucked away at the eastern end of the south coast of the Fleurieu Peninsula, the hotel is just over an hour from Adelaide.

The 4ha site includes a grand two-storey, 577sqm mansion called Heathfield House, comprising seven ensuite bedrooms.

The compound also includes a large in-ground swimming pool, established gardens, cafe and yoga studio.

To top it off, this elegant historical beauty is surrounded by rows of established grapevines and with the potential to develop more accommodation onsite, the $2.5 million asking price appears to be a steal.

Birdsville Hotel, QLD

According to local legend, everyone wants to say they’ve had a beer at the Birdsville Hotel.

But only one lucky investor can be the new owner.

The iconic outback hotel has 27 units and is the backdrop for the famous Birdsville Races.

Hitting the market for the first time since 1980, the business is being sold on a walk-in walk-out basis, perfect for an owner operator or daring investor.

Located 1600 km west of Brisbane and 1200 km north of Adelaide on the Birdsville track, the deal includes the hotel freehold, detached residences and an onsite aviation fuel business.

Blue Mountains eco resort, NSW

Nestled on the edge of the Blue Mountains National Park is this ecotourism gem.

Just two hours from Sydney, for a cool $3.8 million, it offers a dreamy and relaxed opportunity for investors looking for a tree-change.

The secluded 6.8ha resort comes with a restaurant, commercial kitchen and fully equipped conference centre.

This natural wonderland is a short stroll from bushwalks overlooking the area’s famous red and golden sandstone cliffs and is only a 15 minute drive from the trendy township of Leura.

Cable Beach camping, WA

If you like camping in style then this award-winning luxury Broome resort is right up your alley.

The 6000sqm compound includes 15 luxurious eco-tents and apartments and is located in the heart of the tourism precinct of Cable Beach, which has been named in the world’s top 10 beaches.

The tropical escape comes with lush gardens, raised timber walkways and offers superb tranquillity.

It was built in stages between 2011 and 2014 and has an additional 1500sqm yet to be utilised, as well as infrastructure to put in more tents.

Meanwhile, the villas can be sold off to individual owners on a strata title.

With an asking price of $3.3 million, the venue promises solid returns with growth potential.

Hepburn Springs ‘sparadise’, VIC

In the heart of Victoria’s world class spa country comes this architectural wonder.

The site includes two residences over 847sqm, built with stunning timber and natural materials.

Each house has an expansive living and kitchen precinct complete with a roaring fireplace, cathedral ceilings and giant windows opening out on to a private entertaining deck, overlooking nothing but nature.

The opportunity promises to deliver both privacy and luxury with all bedrooms equipped with private ensuite spas.

Perfect to live in or rent out, the property is only a short stroll from the area’s most loved attractions and only a short drive to the bustling holiday town of Daylesford.

The property will be sold by auction on November 18 at 3pm.

Tarkine Wilderness Lodge, TAS

This wild retreat is truly for the most daring and available for offers over $2 million.

The elegant bed and breakfast lodge is on the edge of the Tarkine – the largest temperate rainforest in the Southern Hemisphere, near Burnie on Tasmania’s north west coast

Taking six years to build the unique building offers 360- degree panoramic views.

While, the interior is a showcase for Tasmanian timbers such as blackwood, myrtle, and blackheart sassafras.

Guests can take wilderness walks in the forest where they are likely to spot a plethora of native Australian animals.

The property is contained on two titles comprising 44.68ha, with zoning favourable for development, based on a previous development application for 25 cabins.