Silos next to Melbourne’s Nylex Clock face ‘The Punisher’

Cladding is appearing around the base of several silos at Cremorne’s $1 billion The Malt District redevelopment by Caydon.

Seven silos connected to those beneath Melbourne’s iconic Nylex Clock are being prepared for “a pretty careful bit of demolition” — by a robot named The Punisher.

Built in the 1960s, after the site’s heritage protected main silos, the towering cylinders will be dismantled in 1m sections by the affectionately named demolition bot and its twin.

The works were planned to commence mid this month, but are likely to be delayed as a result of Melbourne’s stage four lockdown.

However scaffolding has already begun to be installed around the concrete towers as Caydon Property Group prepares the second phase of demolition at the former Richmond Maltings.

The prominent Cremorne property, set between the Monash Freeway and Hoddle Street, is undergoing a $1 billion transformation into a new lifestyle hub called The Malt District.

Caydon boss Joe Russo had the popular Nylex Clock switched on briefly earlier this year for the first time in a decade, with plans to refurbish it and make it even more prominent when the redevelopment is completed. It is not expected to be illuminated again until 2022, when a restaurant and bar are intended to join the sign at the top of the silos.

Mr Russo said the seven less-significant silos being removed would be approached with caution and not impact the clock.

“Given their height, demolishing the silos requires a sophisticated methodology and Caydon has adopted cutting edge, remote controlled technology that will slowly break down the concrete of each structure and let it fall to ground level within the silos,” he said.