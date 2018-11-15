Prominent Richmond corner to become Malt District display

The corner of Church and Swan streets in Richmond.

One of Richmond’s most prominent vacant properties will become a display suite for the nearby ‘Malt District’ development, after developer Caydon inked a lease for the space.

The corner site on Swan and Church streets was tenanted for years by ANZ bank but was recently vacated, offering a prime retail or office opportunity at one of Melbourne’s busiest intersections.

And Caydon was quick to take it up, paying $110,000 per annum for a three-year deal.

The developer will use the space as a display suite for its nearby ‘Malt District’ development on the former Nylex silo site in Cremorne.

The $1 billion ‘Malt District’ precinct will include residential towers, a hotel, bars, a microbrewery and office spaces, with construction of some parts of the development expected to be completed in mid-2020.

The Swan and Church St property has 195sqm of floorspace, along with 145sqm of storage space, and is in close proximity to the MCG, AAMI Park and Rod Laver Arena.

Morley Commercial’s Josh McMullin and Tom Larwill negotiated the deal.