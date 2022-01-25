Shepparton op-shoppers to pray for Uniting Church auction action

Shepparton bargain hunters and vintage lovers might be praying for a big result as the Uniting Church auctions two former churches amid expectations of a $1m payday this week.

The pair at 136-162 Maude St are being sold after the local congregation relocated to a new venue on Fryers St in 2018, with proceeds to help rebuild the local op-shop.

While one of the churches is being advertised as needing some work, including a new floor, the second is being sold with the church pews and organ inclusive.

Uniting Church Synod of Victoria and Tasmania moderator Denise Liersch said the buildings had been nominated for sale after consultation with the congregation, and it was hoped the money would help do some good in the community.

“Given the churches at Maude St were no longer being used, the local congregation decided to offer them for sale and intend to use the funds to assist in rebuilding the local op-shop, which will greatly benefit the local community,” Ms Liersch said.

The church will retain ownership of a large part of its wider Maude St location from which it provides a variety of community and outreach services.

The Herald Sun understands the funds from the sales will also benefit outreach and community programs run by the Uniting Church, including family violence support programs.

Cardamone Real Estate’s Peter Cardamone said the acoustics had led to the more modern church being used as a local music hub until the tenant driving that use relocated recently, though it still has a drum kit (not included in the sale) alongside the more commonplace pipe organ set up.

“The only thing they haven’t got is Bono, but they are rocking out some good tunes,” Mr Cardamone said.

Some buyers have inquired if they could buy just one of the properties, however he said he expected the pair would be sold as a single parcel.

At 1800sq m, the combined allotment is believed to be the largest activity zoned property to be auctioned in Shepparton for decades.

“And we have had a lot of interest from interstate, including from another church group from Adelaide,” Mr Cardamone said.

“It’s a huge amount of land, and it’s an iconic location.”

While there is a heritage aspect to the property, the zoning would allow for several different uses, including renovating the older church as a residence.

The churches will be auctioned at 7pm on Friday, January 28.

