Second chance in 165 years to buy historic Hobart church

IN 165 years, there has only been one opportunity to purchase this Tasmanian landmark — until now.

The beautiful stone church at No.47 Davey — opposite St David’s Park — is one of those classic Hobart buildings that provides a glimpse into Hobart’s history while also being positioned for its future.

Knight Frank commercial sales and leasing representative Tom Balcombe said after being opened in 1857, the Davey Street Congregational Church was in operation for 116 years until March 1973.

At that time the Church congregation was formally dissolved, he said.

“The property was then occupied by Colony 47 until 2012 before being sold by the Uniting Church towards the end of 2012,” he said.

“The building features incredible architectural elements which could be incorporated as a grand statement with any future refurbishment.”

While not currently in use as a church, the building is flourishing with a variety of other uses.

Mr Balcombe said No.47 Davey is currently leased by Dark Lab Pty Ltd who use the former church during the Dark Mofo winter period.

“It is then sub-let to Hobart City Mission for the remainder of the year to provide emergency accommodation,” he said.

“To the prospective purchaser, the lease provides modest holding income until July 2025, which allows ample time for future development planning.

“The property was previously approved for nine luxury visitor apartments, six of which were built within pods in the church itself.

“It shows that the Hobart City Council is open to a change of use.

“With the property’s proximity to Salamanca and the waterfront, this unique property poses an attractive opportunity for a broad range of boutique development opportunities.”

This iconic Hobart landmark’s current net rent is $39,273 plus GST. The site is zoned ‘Central Business’.

The former historic church features an upper-level choir gallery, exceptionally high ceilings and stained-glass windows plus a two-level four or five bedroom building at the rear of the property.

The church has both significant attractions of the building.

No.47 Davey St, Hobart is listed with Knight Frank, it will be sold by expressions of interest closing March 24 at 4pm.