A rookie’s guide to renting a commercial office

When you’re considering renting a commercial office, there are a number of factors to be taken into account.

Here are five key tips to keep in mind:

1. Location, location, location

Ideally, your office should be accessible and central to your clients. If you’re far from your client base this will no doubt act as a deterrent when it’s time for them to come in for a meeting or catch up. And if you’ve just spent a large amount of money setting up a new office with the idea in mind that it will be customer facing, it may well have been in vain.

If you’re far from your client base this will act as a deterrent when it’s time for a meeting or catch up.

The same can be said for your staff and the choice of location. An important consideration is proximity to public transport. It’s highly advisable to be on or close to a train or bus line. This will also help when attracting quality staff. If your office is off the beaten track then it will make it harder to appeal as well as and retain the right people for your business.

2. Does size matter?

Size is determined on a few elements, mainly the number of staff you have. The current industry rule of thumb is approximately 10 sqm per person.

This number takes into account a small reception, small meeting room and utilities. Therefore if you have 10 staff it’s likely you’ll require approximately 100 sqm. There are, of course, exceptions to this. If you have large boardrooms, breakout areas, multiple offices, kitchens etc then your size requirement will increase. And you might have a newer type of workspace that doesn’t adopt a conventional layout.

Read more: Tips for buying: office, retail, industrial

3. Money talks when renting an office

When searching for an office, you must ask yourself the hard question, and answer it realistically: “How much can I pay on rent?”

The main components that decide price are location, building quality and natural light/outlook. Generally the closer you are to public transport the higher the rent.

Components that decide price are location, building quality and natural light/outlook.

A building that is modern and up-to-date with facilities (lifts, services, air-conditioning etc) will cost more than an older building with tired facilities. The exception here is an older heritage style building that has had a substantial refurbishment. Here it gives the building a point of difference, and these buildings have a strong following by creative tenants.

Natural light is often one of the major factors considered by inquiries, along with a pleasant outlook. Buildings with good natural light and outlook are more expensive, and if they receive park or harbour views they can escalate even more.