Riverside village store offers perfect Central Coast sea change

The Spencer Village store at 4666 Wisemans Ferry Rd is on the market.

Savvy entrepreneurs who are looking for a sea change may find a rare prospect in the Central Coast’s sleepiest little river town.

The Spencer Village Store is for sale.

After nine years, the owners are retiring, opening up a unique opportunity for someone to buy the shop with two-bedroom home and private commercial wharf and pontoon.

With nothing else like it in either direction, the shop at 4666 Wisemans Ferry Rd has a direct handle on the market.

Locals gather at the Australiana style shop to grab a coffee, pick up the weekend papers, or enjoy a bite to eat after a day on the river.

“This is an interesting sale because it’s not just a general store — there is a cafe, post office and bottle shop plus the waterfront access across the road,” agent Mark Roberts from McGrath Gosford says.

“Turnover is about $700,000 per year, which is excellent.

“There is even more potential for extra income if you are willing to open for longer hours.

“There is also land behind the property that could be built up for something like a secondary home.”

Roberts says that boats often dock at the store for lunch.

Spencer, which has a tiny popular of about 500 people, is affectionately known as ‘the hub of the universe’.

The next township after Brooklyn as you travel up the Hawkesbury river, you can reach the town by boat or car.

The price guide for the Spencer Village Store, both property and business, is $1.2 million.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Spencer Village Store property and business on the market”.