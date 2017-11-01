Resort beauty: A taste of northern Italy in Victoria’s snow country

An Italian-inspired five-star resort near Bright in Victoria’s alpine region is on the market, offering buyers an opportunity for a dramatic snow change.

Both the property and the business at Villa Gusto are being offered by owners Ben and Kirsten Edwards, who hope to reap $3.85 million from the sale, having upgraded the resort after buying it more than four years ago.

Built 16 years ago by Colin McLaren, the famed former policeman-turned-author who infiltrated Griffith’s Calabrian mafia in the 1990s and sent godfather Antonio Romeo to jail, the resort pays homage to the lakeside villas and hilltop homes that can be found throughout northern Italy.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The property, less than 13km from Bright, spans 5416sqm of land and comprises two main buildings, surrounded by seven accommodation units, as well as a full commercial kitchen and a large swimming pool.

There is also an owner’s apartment, a climate-controlled wine room with 1000-bottle capacity, as well as solar power and significant rainwater storage.

Ben Edwards says that there is scope to expand the business, with his family traditionally taking a break over the winter months.

“I don’t think we have pushed the accommodation numbers from visitors and travellers through the high and alpine country so this potential remains to be tapped under new ownership,” he says.

DRE Business Brokers principal Gerald Gray, who is marketing the resort, says a new owner could effectively walk in and begin trading the same day.

“We are offering the property and business for sale with all operational facilities in place, forward bookings and a complete IT operating software system and website,” Gray says.

“The location is sublime, only 10 minutes from Bright with all the attractions surrounding of vineyard cellar doors, other eateries and the interesting historic villages, with the best sub-alpine towns and snowfields just minutes away.”

Gray says the resort presents opportunities for a variety of buyer groups.

“I see the potential on offer here in three themes: for the new owners, perhaps a couple or early retirees with hospitality experience to continue to develop bookings, to embrace weddings or access the corporate or business function market; to develop as a wellness, fitness or health services venue; or perhaps to become a corporate retreat or with minimum expense to revert to be a private and stylish family compound in a delightful space and with utmost privacy.”