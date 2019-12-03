Residents smiling after Hobart hospital refusal

An artist’s impression of the proposed Tasman Private Hospital in New Town. Picture: SUPPLIED

New Town residents have welcomed Hobart City Council’s refusal of a private hospital proposed for New Town Rd.

The $50 million Tasman Private Hospital at the old WIN TV site had been recommended for refusal by council’s planning committee.

The application was refused 8-2.

A spokesman for nearby residents, Glenn Woodfall, said they were relieved.

“This was the right outcome, but the feeling among the residents is mostly relief and not celebration,” Mr Woodfall said.

“It is a shame that the process had to go down this path, because the residents had invited the developer to talk with us over the fence about how to find a sensible compromise.”

The project was a joint-venture between national short-stay hospital specialist Nexus Hospitals and Contact Group.

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “Nearby residents have welcomed the refusal of the Tasman Private Hospital in New Town”.