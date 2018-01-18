Childcare centre a game-changer for Gosford development

A new mixed-use development in Gosford that is currently selling off the plan could be a game-changer for Central Coast commuters.

The 34 apartment block is across the road from the station, and will include three retail shops and an 84-berth childcare centre. The eight-level high-rise will be the tallest on the street at 44.4m high.

Michael Norman from Ray White Gosford says that there has already been strong interest in the apartments, which sell from $499,000.

“This is one of the first mixed-use developments in the area, and the only one directly across from the station,” Norman says.

“There are a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. We’ve already sold nine of the 34, and we’ll be releasing them in stages.

“I’ll be expecting a mixture of buyers. The nine that have already sold have been bought by a mix of investors and owner occupiers, mostly of Asian background.

“Construction is expected to start in early 2018 and will be about a 14-16 month turnaround,” he says.

Gosford council’s Deputy Mayor Chris Holstein says the sale is a clear indication that the area is changing, especially with the hospital redevelopment just up the street.

“This aligns with the long-term growth vision for Gosford,” Holstein says.

“It’s an indication that the hospital redevelopment is creating a need for further development on that road.

“People don’t always like change but it’s necessary for growth. The balance for council will be to make sure that any changes are beneficial for the future of the area,” he says.

With one of the retail shops most likely set up as a cafe, commuting families should find weekday logistics a breeze.

They will be able to drop the kids into day care, grab a coffee and be on the train in minutes.

“I’d be happy to have no commuters, but obviously that’s not realistic,” Holstein says.

“Provided that it meets all the Australian standards, the development should be great for working families.”

The developers are a Sydney-based company called the Akkari Group, with previous Sydney projects including mixed-use apartment blocks in Belmore, Dulwich Hill, Liverpool and Greenacre. This will be their first project on the Central Coast. Norman says that they were attracted to the Central Coast for its growth potential.

The group has also set up a Montessori Adventure childcare centre in Sydney, and are planning a similar set up in Gosford. The apartment block will be called Gosford Adventure apartments.

Norman says the developers have also bought the block behind at 55 Holden St, where trucks and cranes will be able to access the site, rather than via Showground Rd. He says a 17-unit block will eventually be built there.

This article from the Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate was originally published as “Gosford development with childcare could be a game-changer”.