Gosford’s iconic ‘Star House’ set to shine at auction

The Star House building on Erina St in Gosford.

The iconic ‘Star House’ building on Erina St, Gosford is up for auction on the 1st of March.

Located next door to Australia Post and opposite the newly developed Imperial Shopping Centre, the commercial freestanding building contains 14 tenancies in total and three retail shops on street level.

The location was once one of the Central Coast’s busiest streets, with the old Star newspaper printing their newspapers from the shop, hence the name ‘Star House’.

“We’ve had some investors and developers interested in the property,” Anthony Scarcella from LJ Hooker Commercial says.

“It’s an iconic building right in the middle of the CBD. Standing outside, you look up and see a number of cranes in the sky, which is a sign that it’s a great development location.

“A freestanding building in the middle of Gosford is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

With several long-term tenants, the property is advertised with a current gross income of $157,763.86pa + GST and a potential income of $215,763.86pa once fully leased.

The current tenants on street level include Coast Community News, a government employment agency and a business that sells snoring devices.

