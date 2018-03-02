School’s in for prime Green Point site

A huge 1.844ha block of land on Avoca Drive across the road from Green Point Christian College is on the market.

389 Avoca Dr has had a DA approved on 1020 sqm of industrial units, each with 191 metres of warehouse and 64 metres of mezzanine, plus a eight bedroom, eight bathroom residence of 349.1sqm.

The property is set to go to auction next month with a bidding guide of $2 million.

On the main road in a high exposure area, the land is down the street from where an application for a major Woolworths outlet was rejected in 2014.

“There has been no community push back on this site, it’s on a much smaller scale than the Woolies plan,” Andrew Dunn from Raine and Horne Commercial says.

“I’ve spoken to representatives from Green Point Christian College, and there is no opposition from their end.”

The property is being marketed as a “great opportunity for developers, B & B operators, business owners requiring industrial bays, small businesses, logistics and car enthusiasts”.

Dunn says that the DA plan flips the current layout of the site, which has the house on the road side and industrial site at the back.

“There is nothing quite like this in the area, it’s a very unique said and it will be very interesting to see who buys it.”The property is currently owned by a Sydney developer, who Dunn says is busy with other projects in Sydney.The auction will take place on site on the April 5.

This article from the Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate first appeared as “Site across the road from Green Point Christian College is for sale”.