Rare Qld site could shape South Bank’s new skyline

A rare opportunity to help shape the skyline of Brisbane has arrived, with one of the final remaining privately-owned land parcels — central to the South Bank expansion precinct — up for sale.

Positioned to become a centrepiece of Brisbane’s next-generation riverfront precinct, Colliers

Queensland agents Simon Beirne, Hunter Higgins and Brendan Hogan are managing the marketing campaign for the 1,917 sqm site at 176 Montague Rd, South Brisbane.

The launch follows last week’s announcement by the Queensland Government, confirming the area opposite – formerly the Visy industrial site – will be transformed into a vibrant mixed-use precinct, delivering more than 4,000 new homes, green public spaces, entertainment precincts, and riverfront promenades.

This prominent corner site comes with plans by MAS Architecture for a 20-storey apartment tower featuring 190 one, two and three-bedroom residences, subject to council approval.

The property is close to West Village, Fish Lane, Melbourne Street, Davies Park, Boundary Street, and the South Bank cultural and lifestyle precinct.

MORE NEWS: Expert warns of RBA’s ‘nuclear option’ for mortgage holders

Major M1 Motorway building on the market

Elite private school selling landmark property

Colliers Queensland chief executive Simon Beirne said with almost all major land holdings along Montague Rd already secured by major developers and the Government for urban regeneration, this was the last chance for a buyer to enter the market before the rush.

“Interest in this site is already building,” Mr Beirne said.

“With the precinct to be transformed into one of Brisbane’s most liveable communities with the Brisbane River just moments away, this is a rare chance for a developer to beat the rush and shape a legacy project in the lead-up to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Simon Beirne said.

Colliers residential director Brendan Hogan said there was a chronic under supply in Brisbane’s apartment sector.

“New apartment supply in inner Brisbane remains severely constrained, and we expect price growth in this premium segment to continue,” Mr Hogan said.

“Demand is strong for premium, well-positioned apartments, and this site gives a developer the chance to create something iconic in one of Brisbane’s most sought-after locations.”

According to Colliers and Urbis data, the average off-the-plan apartment price in Inner Brisbane has jumped 147 per cent since 2020, from $816,096 to $2.015 million as of Q2 2025.

The existing site includes a two-level commercial office building with secure undercover carparking for 21 cars, tenanted by Asia Pacific’s health and wellness group, Fitness & Lifestyle Group.

The South Brisbane site is for sale via expressions of interest closing November 20.