Rare chance to buy Gold Coast chapel and wedding venue

Aleisha Dawson | 07 AUGUST 2020
The chapel at 216-226 Cnr Curtis and Long Rd, Tamborine Mountain.

You could own one of the Gold Coast Hinterland’s most “iconic wedding venues” with a rare Tamborine Mountain property on the market.

The three titles on the corner of Curtis and Long roads include a chapel, restaurant and original Queenslander house.

“Currently family owned and operated, this property offers endless potential for future growth and is a must see opportunity,” the listing states.

“Offering three titles of land spread out over two acres of established gardens, a central location that ensures high exposure and the ideal mix of work and lifestyle opportunity.”

Inside the chapel.

The house on offer at 216 to 226 Cnr Curtis & Long Rd, Tamborine Mountain.

The house features an open plan design, six bedrooms and a separate art studio and shed.

The property is on the market with a listing price of $2.45 million through Blake and Fleur Willis of First National Tamborine Mountain – North Tamborine.

“It’s been on the market for a little while but all of a sudden we’ve had a huge amount of inquiry,” Wallis says.

“The interest we are getting from people is to continue the business the way it is.”

The restaurant.

216-226 Cnr Curtis and Long Rd, Tamborine Mountain.

Wallis says the lifestyle the mountain offers as well as the local school have been huge drawcards for potential buyers.

“Across the board we are getting a lot of activity (on Tamborine Mountain),” he says.

“It seems to be younger families from the Gold Coast and Brisbane.”

This article from the Gold Coast Bulletin originally appeared as “Chance to buy your own chapel in the Gold Coast Hinterland”.

