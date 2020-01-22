Avo dream to own a Gold Coast avocado farm and restaurant?

There’s no shortage of avocados at this Gold Coast avocado farm.

If you ever wanted to own a property and have your smashed avocado too, this is the property for you.

An avocado farm at 87 Main Western Rd, Tamborine Mountain is set to go under the hammer on Thursday.

The property has more than 300 avocado, olive and citrus trees.

There is also a functional restaurant with room to seat 100 people, retail shop and an underground wine cellar.

Agent Colleen Brunt, of Amir Mian Prestige Property Agents, is taking the property to auction on Thursday.

“It has so much potential, whether you want it for yourself or want it as a commercial venture, there is huge potential,” she says.