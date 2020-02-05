Real commercial

Gold Coast rainforest motel a lush opportunity

News
Aleisha Dawson | 05 FEBRUARY 2020
Tall Trees Motel is on the market.
If you have ever wanted to own a motel, here is your golden opportunity.

Tall Trees Motel, nestled on a picturesque 4487sqm parcel on Tamborine Mountain, provides the perfect weekend escape or midweek getaway.

On the market at $2.2 million, the sprawling estate could provide its new owners with a tree change alongside a new career in hospitality.

Arriving at Tall Trees Motel.

The property, at 9 Eagle Heights Rd, is surrounded by lush green rainforest, giant hum trees and features the charming Cedar Creek running along one side.

“This property offers fantastic earning potential in one of Tamborine Mountains most popular locations, across the road from Curtis Falls Waterfall and the Joalah section of Tamborine National Park,” marketing agent Amir Mian, principal of Amir Prestige Property Agents, says.

One of the rooms at Tall Trees Motel.

The motel is surrounded by lush gardens.

“The motel is ideally situated halfway between Gallery Walk and Main Street, close to schools, shops and cafes, and only a short drive away from Tamborine Mountain’s many wineries.”

The motel sleeps 36 guests and includes eight airconditioned rooms and laundry facilities.

It is halfway between Gallery Walk and Main St.

This article from the Gold Coast Bulletin originally appeared as “Gold Coast real estate: Buy your own Hinterland motel”.

Related Articles

News

Avo dream to own a Gold Coast avocado farm and restaurant?

News

Queensland winery ripe for your picking

News

Which landmarks made the cut for Gold Coast Monopoly?

