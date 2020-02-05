Gold Coast rainforest motel a lush opportunity

Tall Trees Motel is on the market.

If you have ever wanted to own a motel, here is your golden opportunity.

Tall Trees Motel, nestled on a picturesque 4487sqm parcel on Tamborine Mountain, provides the perfect weekend escape or midweek getaway.

On the market at $2.2 million, the sprawling estate could provide its new owners with a tree change alongside a new career in hospitality.

The property, at 9 Eagle Heights Rd, is surrounded by lush green rainforest, giant hum trees and features the charming Cedar Creek running along one side.

“This property offers fantastic earning potential in one of Tamborine Mountains most popular locations, across the road from Curtis Falls Waterfall and the Joalah section of Tamborine National Park,” marketing agent Amir Mian, principal of Amir Prestige Property Agents, says.

“The motel is ideally situated halfway between Gallery Walk and Main Street, close to schools, shops and cafes, and only a short drive away from Tamborine Mountain’s many wineries.”

The motel sleeps 36 guests and includes eight airconditioned rooms and laundry facilities.

