QLD Top 5: Rocklea bank building proves popular

Westpac will occupy the Rocklea property until May next year.

Westpac might be on their way out, but investors are itching to get into a Brisbane office that is proving immensely popular online.

The Rocklea property was Realcommercial’s most-viewed listing in Queensland last week as its auction date closes in.

While the bank’s lease ends in May next year, new tenant Organicann Pty Ltd will move in immediately on a five-year lease with two five-year options, returning $175,000 per annum plus GST and all outgoings.

The 562sqm A-grade office has long list of amenities along with 17 exclusive-use car parks and full building signage rights.

Only 10km south of the CBD, the property is listed as an “urgent sale”, with the owner ready to consider options before it is put on the block on August 20.

MEDICAL ASSET MAKES WAVES

1000 Logan Road, Holland Park

Medical properties are among 2020’s boom asset classes, so it comes as no surprise that the opportunity to buy a strong-performing investment in suburban Brisbane is proving popular.

The Holland Park property is home to number of medical tenants including a pharmacy and doctor, and is fully leased on three-year agreements with three-year options.

It returns a net income of $245,087 per annum plus GST, and occupies a 1583sqm corner landholding with 34 parking spaces.

The longstanding medical hub will be auctioned on August 19.

MAJOR SLICE OF SHOPPING STRIP

1377 Logan Road, Mount Gravatt

The purchaser of this Mount Gravatt retail property will snare four tenancies at once.

The highly-exposed shopfronts on Logan Rd are home to four tenants and return a combined $62,452.36 per annum plus GST.

Agents say they are also adaptable to other uses, with the potential reposition for the 607sqm site longer leases or owner-occupation.

QUEUE CONTINUES FOR DAKABIN SHOPPING CENTRE

Woolworths Dakabin, 1 Alma Road, Dakabin

Two months after leasing opportunities at the new Woolworths-anchored shopping centre in Dakabin jumped saw it become the state’s most-viewed commercial property, the listing is up in lights again.

Amid a strong, ongoing national movement towards retail leases in new shopping precincts, the local Queensland retail hub is again attracting attention.

The centre north of Brisbane, is readying to open its doors by offering up leases for 15 surrounding specialty stores.

Leasing agents say they are seeking “a broad mix of retail, dining, medical and service-based stores that complement the retail mix” and will sit alongside the 3300sqm full line supermarket.

HIGH YIELD AT THE PUMP

87 Distillery Road, Eagleby

Agents are tipping a high yield for this regional service station between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Featuring a new 10-year lease to major independent fuel operator Dib Group, plus 30 years of options and fixed 3% annual rent increases, the property is close to the Beenleigh CBD.

Returning a net income of around $165,000 plus GST, the 2079sqm site has direct access to the M1 Pacific Motorway and sits alongside the Beenleigh Tavern and Zarraffa’s Coffee headquarters.