Mass bird deaths outside Melbourne shopping hub

A troubling spate of bird deaths at a suburban Melbourne shopping precinct has raised alarm among business operators and prompted urgent action from property managers, as fears grow over the health, safety and reputational risks to the local retail strip.

New signage was installed around the Springvale South shopping centre last week, urging the public not to feed wild birds, just days after more than 150 corellas and pigeons were found dead or dying around the precinct.

The birds are believed to have been deliberately poisoned, though an official investigation by the Victorian government is still underway.

Wildlife authorities have ruled out avian influenza H5N1, and toxicology testing is now being conducted on dozens of bird carcasses collected alongside open bags of bread and seed left near retail entrances and car parks.

The incident has sparked concern among business owners, with some questioning whether better waste control and tenancy guidelines might have prevented the chaos.

Michelle Phillips, a wildlife rescuer who led the emergency response, welcomed the signage but said more needs to be done – including multilingual warnings – in a region where more than 70 per cent of residents speak a language other than English at home.

“There’s definitely no need to feed them,” the South Oakleigh Wildlife Shelter operator told Yahoo News. “They survive quite happily on a natural diet.”

While pigeons are still hanging around, locals are reporting corellas have vanished from the area.

Most of the flock are now presumed dead, and Phillips describes it as “a pretty sad situation”.

“Corellas that used to come to people’s yards aren’t coming anymore. The ones that survived have moved on,” she said.

While well-meaning members of the public may have been leaving seed and bread to feed the birds, experts say this can encourage large congregations of wildlife, leading to droppings, noise complaints, and in worst-case scenarios – like this one – deaths from disease or poisoning.

The situation has placed a spotlight on the role of shopping centre owners and commercial landlords in managing public spaces, including outdoor seating areas and shared car parks.

On Thursday, more dead birds were discovered in nearby Dandenong, including several pigeons and one corella.

The Conservation Regulator is continuing its investigation and is urging members of the public to come forward with any information.

“If you have any knowledge of either incident, please report it on 136 186 or call Crime Stoppers Victoria,” a Conservation Regulator spokesperson said.

“It’s illegal and dangerous to poison wildlife, and we’re calling on the community to come forward with any information they might have that will help us to track down whoever is responsible.”