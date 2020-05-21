QLD Top 5: Own your own Queensland resort

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a Gold Coast holiday resort, now’s your chance.

A property listing for the Mantra Garden Resort and Apartments, also referred to in marketing materials as Coomera Garden, was among Queensland’s most-viewed properties last week after being placed on the market.

The resort, which is in the development phase, is set to feature 4.5-star accommodation with 111 deluxe rooms and 86 serviced apartments, plus hotel facilities, an in-house hospitality training school, wedding chapel, gaming, karaoke0 bar, gym spa and yacht club.

The 3.2ha property is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on July 10.

Here are the other properties in this week’s top five most-viewed across the state.

AN ‘EQUESTRIAN PARADISE’

96 Desert Willow Way, Fitzgibbon

Horse lovers and keen developers are eyeing a Fitzgibbon equestrian facility in growing numbers, with the stunning retreat one of Queensland’s most viewed commercial properties over the past week.

The 1.07ha property at is the ultimate playground for those in the equine industry, with the sprawling estate featuring a 450sqm arena, 3600sqm of paddock space, two houses, extra undercover living areas and a licence for nine thoroughbreds.

It also includes 2000sqm of land suitable for development.

The unique listing is positioned in an increasingly urban area, yet also enjoys 44ha of neighbouring bushland.

TENERIFFE RETAIL SET TO BE SNAPPED UP

232 Arthur Street, Teneriffe

There’s little to do at this inner-city Brisbane property, which has a long-term lease to a camera retailer that returns $319,000 annually.

Leased to Camera Pro for five years, with an additional five-year option, the agreement also includes 3% annual rent increases.

For your money, you get a 931sqm block in one of Brisbane’s most desirable suburbs, with views to the CBD and future development potential, along with a recently refurbished, two- level retail/commercial building totalling 861sqm.

The property is for sale via expressions of interest.

COVID-19 FORCES NERANG BAKERY SALE

2/52 Spencer Road, Nerang

With coronavirus impacting property markets across Queensland, the home of a longstanding bakery at Nerang is being offered for immediate sale.

The Montmarte French Patisserie and Bakery, just off the Pacific Motorway, has served pastries and other fare for more than 20 years, but the 285sqm factory is being offered up at a June 11 auction, if not sold prior.

Agents say the property is being sold due to COVID-19, with the seller “extremely motivated” to move on the asset, which comes fully equipped as a food factory, or can be emptied to allow for new uses.

LITTLE FACTORY SELLS

1/2 Premier Circuit, Warana

It was a case of ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ at this small Warana industrial unit, which has been listed as sold after attracting a strong share of views last week.

Measuring only 102sqm, the property sits within a modern complex and was offered with a $250,000 price tag, marking it as one of the asset classes more affordable opportunities.

Agents described it as having easy access for transports, as well as being an ideal place to store goods, a caravan or boat.