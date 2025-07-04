166ha pristine property with its own lake for sale

Property daydreams come in all sorts of shapes and sizes — but have you ever considered owning a 35ha lake?

That’s a waterway about the size of 14 Ninja Stadiums.

No.3340 Lake Leake Rd, Lake Leake, is a vast lifestyle property with plenty to offer, including a huge lake that was in the past a fishery.

Today, this 166ha property is known as the Lake Yalleena Nature Retreat, featuring four self-contained cabins with sweeping water views.

Established in 1987 near the Kalangadoo township, this property is an idyllic sanctuary for nature lovers and ecotourists alike.

As a dedicated wildlife sanctuary, Lake Yalleena is home to a variety of native species, including wombats, pademelons, quolls, and wedge-tailed eagles, as well as black swans, ducks, and cormorants in the lake.

The current owner has been committed to the conservation of Tasmania’s unique wildlife and established the property as a rehabilitation and release site for orphaned and injured native animals.

The retreat includes three well-appointed timber cabins, each with two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, modern bathroom, and captivating views of the lake.

The fourth cabin serves as the manager’s residence, complete with a spacious four-bay machinery shed and an adjacent single lockup garage.

The property is listed for sale with Howell Property Group agent Nick Hay, who has found the early interest in it has come from interstate-based buyers.

Agritourism and eco-tourism operators have been the primary demographic, alongside people who see the nature retreat as the ultimate career-changing opportunity, he said.

“And the chance to own your own private lake does not come along very often,” he said.

Mr Hay said Lake Yalleena is a property with plenty of unlocked potential.

“Whether that is building more cabins, subject to approval, exploring short-stay accommodation further, or using it as a multi-generational family holding — we will see what ideas buyers wish to explore.

“It would be a great stopover spot coming from the Midlands to the East Coast, or vice versa.” Set across three titles, the property spans over 409 acres of mixed bushland surrounding the lake, with close to 131ha of dry eucalypt woodland to the east.

Perfectly situated, Lake Yalleena Nature Retreat is 25 minutes from Campbell Town, and a similar distance from Swansea.

Coles Bay and Freycinet National Park are a little over an hour away, while Launceston is 70 minutes to the north, and Hobart is just over a two-hour drive to the south.

Currently, guests can stay for $190 per night.

Inspections are by appointment only. Contact Nick Hay for a price guide.