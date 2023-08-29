Private islands for sale around Australia

A stunning selection of private islands are currently on the market, and there’s one for every budget.

From a $30 million jewel of the Whitsundays, to a modest $2.5 million natural paradise in Tasmania, or even your own ‘piece of paradise’ for $85,000 off South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula, an island lifestyle can be achieved at almost any price.

Here are some of the private islands currently on the market, providing an opportunity to combine a commercial income with a once-in-a-lifetime lifestyle.

South Molle Island, Queensland

Price guide: Circa $30 million

Newly listed and dubbed the ‘crown jewel’ of Queensland’s famed Whitsundays, South Molle Island is the latest tropical island to hit the market, following transactions that have seen Lindeman, Dunk, Lizard, Long, and Hook Islands change hands in the last two years.

The island boasts 28 hectares of pristine beachfront and was once home to the 188-room Adventure Island Whitsunday resort.

The current owners have also undertaken a $10m redevelopment of the jetty, to allow for marine vessels to drop off and pick up island visitors.

National Director of CBRE Hotels, Wayne Bunz, says the island’s beachfront and central land parcels and could be redeveloped in line with other nearby successful luxury resorts – such as Qualia Hamilton Island – or could see a more experiential offering such as boutique villas or glamping sites.

Mr Bunz added the Whitsundays has proven to be one of Australia’s most resilient tourism destinations through the pandemic.

“The region has largely benefited from the continuing trend of Australians rediscovering their own backyard, which, coupled with the further recovery of inbound international tourism, will see the Whitsunday’s tourism market go from strength to strength,” he explained.

Pumpkin Island, Queensland

Price guide: circa $20 million

Further south and also on the Great Barrier Reef, buyers are circling the 6.07ha Pumpkin Island, aka XXXX Island, off Yeppoon in North Queensland, with a price tag less than Brisbane’s most expensive home.

Unlike other resorts listed for sale or recently sold which are either closed or in a rundown condition, the self-powered private island is also a fully functioning award-winning eco resort.

Pumpkin Island has five cottages that can sleep 34 people as part of its boutique accommodation offering, plus two moorings and a helipad. There’s also an oyster lease that allows the owner and their guests to shuck their own oysters. The lease on offer is until 2046 when it becomes a rolling lease.

It’s just a 20-minute boat ride from Great Keppel Island, which also remains on the market after Australia’s wealthiest woman Gina Rinehart pulled out of a sale in 2022.

Ram Island, Tasmania

Price guide: Expressions of interest over $6 million

When one thinks of an island, the tropics naturally spring to mind. Ram Island, however, is a 26-hectare rural gem on Tasmania’s pristine east coast – just 75-minutes from Hobart Airport.

It comes with a luxurious 3-bedroom residence with modern living and entertaining, and a completely off-grid with a 45kw solar system.

Nick Morgan, Sales Manager of The Morgan Group, said the dwelling would be well suited to the luxury, short-term accommodation market.

“The current owner also considers the island perfect for low impact, luxurious accommodation pods that could be sympathetically scattered around the island to capture the mesmerising water views, native wild life and dramatic sunrises and sunsets,” he added.

Commercial ventures could also target the area’s popular recreational activities such as fishing, boating and winery tours, water sports and 4-wheel driving adventures.

The sale includes a private barge connecting the island to the mainland.

Boogee Boogee Island, NSW

Price guide: Expressions of interest

There’s bucolic seclusion and then there’s Boogee Boogee Island – a private 66.7ha paradise situated on Karuah River, near Port Stephens on the NSW mid-north coast.

The island currently holds a rustic cabin – perfect for weekender trips – and the opportunity to further develop and create your own private dream home oasis.

The sales listing also noted the island’s exceptional commercial opportunities, which include tourist activities such as fishing adventure stays, camping and glamping accommodation and commercial boat trips.

There are also several significant cleared tracts of land available across the island for further dwelling expansion.

Ninth Island, Tasmania

Price guide: $2.5 million

Why spend $2.5 million on an upscale 3-bedroom Sydney apartment when you could own your own Tasmanian island instead?

Modestly sized but incredibly idyllic, Ninth Island is a freehold opportunity situated in the Bass Strait, encapsulating a picturesque 40-acres.

The island is a paradise for wild animals, including penguins, dolphins and seals and numerous native birds.

“It would be great for those into bird watching as there are around 20,000 native birds on the island,” said Harvey Huang, General Manager of Yong Real Estate.

Mr Huang said concept plans for both a low-density single level residence and a higher density Airbnb offering has been recently submitted for DA approval.

Ninth Island is accessible via a short helicopter flight or 1-hour drive from Launceston, and a quick 12km boat ride from the mainland pier at Bridport.

Fraser Island, Victoria

Price guide: Expressions of interest

Dubbed “one of Victoria’s best-kept secrets”, the ecological paradise of Fraser Island is one of the most unique offerings to ever hit the Australian property market, explained selling agent Daniel Schoeman of RE/MAX Genesis.

The 31ha island on the eastern end of Gippsland Lakes is home to an established holiday resort with a suite of first-class amenities, making it a lucrative business opportunity.

A charming century old homestead with 11 bedrooms can accommodate more than 30 guests.

Superb additional amenities include two flood-lit tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course, swimming pool, private beach and a jetty that can moor a 50ft boat or four smaller vessels of approximately 18ft each.

Mr Schoeman said the island is also a great opportunity for those wanting to preserve its heritage or to craft a truly special home – or home away from home.

“The natural beauty is truly irreplaceable,” he said.

Wedge Island, South Australia

Price guide: $85,000

While you won’t own it exclusively, for just $85,000 you could purchase a piece of your very own private island off South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula, some 40 kilometres offshore from Pondalowie Bay.

Wedge Island is not permanently inhabited, instead used for holiday accommodation by owners of the island.

An added bonus to the 1,381 sqm block of land is a shareholding in the island homestead, which you may be able to stay in while designing and building your dream holiday home – subject to its availability. Also included in the sale is equipment and machinery, 2 vehicles and facilities such as air strip and jetty.

Wedge Island is renowned for its abundance of wildlife, birds and fishing, and dive sites.