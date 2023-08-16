The forever holiday: 5 tourism attractions looking for a buyer

The tourism sector is full of people who gave up a desk job to follow their dream job.

From a tropical island resort, to a water ski park and successful river cruise business, here are five exciting recreation attractions offering buyers the opportunity to embrace a renewed career and sunny outdoor lifestyle.

1. Water Theme Park (Barra Fun Park, Townsville, QLD)

Price guide: Contact agent

Theme parks can cost a hell of a lot to build, so why not take advantage of one that’s ready to go? Townsville’s Barra Fun Park provides an exciting business or commercially zoned 50-acre land opportunity for an astute buyer.

A highly popular tourist destination, the park’s abundant features include three barramundi fishing dams, two cable ski dams, inflatable water park, 50-metre slip ‘n’ slide, aqua golf and much more.

In addition to earning a solid income from the theme park, the property also offers further development scope, including a caravan park, school camps, weddings, accommodation and/or camping facilities.

The sale also includes on-site staff accommodation and modern five-bedroom home.

Currently operating on weekends and every day of the school holidays, the sale listing claims the park has now grown to the stage where it could be open “on a full-time basis.”

2. Island Resort (Fitzroy Island Resort, QLD)

Price guide: Expressions of Interest

Imagine running your own tropical resort à la The White Lotus – minus all the, ahem, drama.

Then best tee up a chat with Stacey Quaid, one of the Colliers team behind the sale of the idyllic Fitzroy Island Resort.

One of the most unspoilt islands on the Great Barrier Reef, the stunning, highly profitable resort encompasses 4.4 hectares of the 339-hectare island, the majority of which is National Park.

It is one of only 15 operational island resorts in the state, and one of only five of scale, with more than 100 rooms, a private beach, pool and additional deluxe amenities.

Ms Quaid highlighted its accessibility compared to other island resorts in the Cairns region.

“The high-speed ferry transfer from the mainland takes only 45 minutes,” she said.

The property also offers excellent repositioning scope for future income enhancement.

3. Water Ski Park (Berry Springs, NT)

Price guide: Expressions of Interest

Water skiing in the Northern Territory? If you can dream it, you can do it – and that’s exactly what the founders of the Lake Barden water-ski site accomplished.

The world-class 900-metres long facility has played host to many Australian and international water ski and wake boarding championships, and is now ready for a new buyer with vision.

“The site was modelled off the Spring Mountain Ski Ranch in Arizona and with the right team, it has the potential to be the water ski envy of the world,” said Jeremy O’Donoghue of First National Commercial.

Currently zoned TC (Tourism Commercial), the considerable 3.3ha site holds exceptional future development possibilities and could be transformed into a tourist resort, retirement village or small residential estate.

“The possibilities are really only limited to the buyer’s imagination,” added Mr O’Donoghue.

4. River Cruise Operator (Maroochy River Jetty, QLD)

Price guide: $1.85m

If you’ve dreamt of trading in the desk job for a life on the water, the current operators of Cruise Maroochy are calling it a day, offering the chance to barge in and acquire the business, jetty leasehold, or both.

“If you agree with the saying ‘It’s not work if you love what you do’, then this opportunity has got you written all over it,” said John Petralia, Property Consultant at Ray White Commercial Noosa.

The award-winning business provides eco tours, themed cruises, private charters and weddings, and the sale includes two commercial passenger vessels with a combined capacity of 163 pax.

The successful buyer will also acquire all future bookings, a liquor licence, and 319sqm of land, which includes the jetty structure and a 30-year lease with the ability to renew.

“The owners have built a strong foundation and believe the business will flourish even further with an injection of younger enthusiasm,” added Mr Petralia.

5. Cairns Aquarium (Cairns City, QLD)

Price guide: Contact agent

If you’re a big-time investor, or a recent lottery winner, consider this tourism mecca opportunity in tropical Far North Queensland.

The hugely successful, purpose-built Cairns Aquarium has experienced profitable revenues and significant growth in just six years since its inception.

Its exhibits are modelled on actual habitats found in the wild to provide a true-to-nature marine life experience for visitors.

The founding partners are seeking expressions of interest to become invested in Cairns’ only aquarium.

The best part? The sales team at Colliers Brisbane explained the business comes with a dynamic, highly skilled management team already in place and producing consistent results – making it an ideal investment target.