Priced out of renting: Housing crisis fuels co-living boom

Australia’s housing affordability crisis is fuelling a boom in co-living units, forcing more people to share kitchens and often bathrooms with strangers.

More than 10,000 units are in the national pipeline and developers are gearing up for rapid expansion in 2026 as soaring rents and record-low vacancy rates continue to shut many out of the traditional rental market.

Property heavyweight Knight Frank has released a report, including insights from UKO tenancy data, that found Sydney is leading the charge — accounting for more than 90 per cent of completed co-living developments, with 1,639 units already operating across the city.

But the next wave is now spreading beyond NSW, with projects in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia beginning to take shape.

Knight Frank partner Living Sectors, Valuation & Advisory, John-Paul Stichbury said developers were increasingly turning to co-living as a faster, more viable option than traditional apartments, build-to-rent or build-to-sell projects.

“Co-living has established itself in Australia as a genuine alternative to traditional housing types, and its momentum is expected to continue next year with development spreading across the nation,” Mr Stichbury said.

“We anticipate a further acceleration in the overall pipeline in 2026 as developers respond to growing demand for this product type.”

Projects are also getting bigger, with proposed developments now averaging 130 units, signalling growing confidence from developers and investors alike.

For renters, the appeal is simple: cheaper, flexible living in prime inner-city locations. Weekly rents in inner Sydney start at $675 all-inclusive, compared to $730 for privately-leased apartments.

Investors are paying close attention. With bond yields higher and feasibility tougher across the board, co-living’s higher cashflow per square metre is helping it buck the trend.

Industry insiders say the next five years will deliver Australia’s first wave of large-scale co-living assets — transforming a once-misunderstood housing model into a mainstream solution for the country’s rental crisis.

Rhys Williams of UKO, which has more than 30 co-living assets under operation or construction, said all major capitals of Australia had strong demand for co-living.

“The bottom line is that co-living is a great way to live and rent, it solves housing for singles and provides flexibility and community, which is very valuable to a significant portion of the rental market,” he said.

“I see co-living transitioning out of a misunderstood ‘nascent’ asset class to be understood better for exactly what it is — a highly desirable, very defensive living sector product which solves housing for singles and young couples.

“It will be integrated into more BTR designs and will become part of mixed-use developments with hotels and serviced apartments.”