Luxe Aus celebrity retreat loved by the Irwins hits the market

It has attracted celebrities such as Jude Law and the Irwins with its hot tub overlooking the hinterland, crackling in-room fireplaces, and onsite barrel sauna.

Now, Verandah House Country Estate in Tamborine Mountain is looking to attract a buyer.

It comes as time when retreats are hot property, with fitness mogul Lorna Jane Clarkson recently purchasing Soma in Byron Bay for $11m, and Dissh heir and wellness guru, Grace Henry-Hicks, buying a Gold Coast hinterland venue for $9m.

Perched high on the ridgeline of Tamborine Mountain, Verandah House Country Estate offers magical views of the Gold Coast skyline, hinterland, and beach.

Co-owners Judy Pereira, an interior designer of more than 30 years, and her husband Lawrence, purchased the rundown former B&B in late 2022.

What followed was a full-scale reinvention involving a complete rebuild of interiors, structural upgrades, and the creation of a luxury boutique retreat now operating across eight designer-appointed guest suites on a 2ha Scenic Rim site at 13-17 Munro Court, Tamborine Mountain, just 90 minutes from Brisbane and 30 minutes from the Gold Coast.

Features include a day spa for in-house guests, a wood-fired and infrared sauna, an outdoor cinema, a swimming pool, a firepit, and a magnesium outdoor hot tub with spectacular views.

The suites feature Ralph Lauren fabrics and soft furnishings, bespoke European furniture, French oak pieces, and custom king beds.

The calibre of the property and the privacy it offers guests has seen it attract visitors such as Dancing with the Stars’ heartthrob Robert Irwin, actor Jude Law, and a number of sports stars.

Marketing agent Blake McDonald of Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty said the property presented a turnkey business opportunity, or a luxury home.

Mr McDonald said he had received enquiries from both residential and commercial buyers, including boutique hoteliers expanding into wellness, wedding operators seeking a destination venue, short-stay accommodation managers representing private clients, and high-net-worth individuals seeking a private estate.