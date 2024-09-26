Popular coffee house to open new cafe at Lara’s Club Coridale

Finding a local caffeine hit will become less of a daily grind for Lara residents with coffee house 9 Grams set to open a new outlet in the town.

The business, which operates three other cafes across Geelong, has signed on to open another venue at Villawood Property’s Coridale estate.

The cafe will occupy part of the $9m Club Coridale complex in Lara’s western growth corridor and is expected to be operational by November.

It will offer the same menu as 9 Grams others outlets in Pakington St, Torquay’s Gilbert St and Club Armstrong in Mount Duneed.

9 Grams owner Ihab Housaiki said he jumped at the chance to expand his business to Club Coridale after a successful eight years at the helm of Villawood’s Club Armstrong.

“People said I was crazy when I opened there, at the time there were less houses than there are at Coridale already,” Mr Housaiki said.

“But it’s been a great success and I’m confident Coridale will be the same.

“We have people from Lara who drive to our Newtown cafe, I’m sure people will be happy to have us here.”

He has already employed staff ahead of the cafe’s opening.

Mr Housaiki opened the first 9 Grams cafe in Newtown in 2016, with its coffee, all-day breakfast and lunch menu making it a perennial favourite.

Club Coridale opened late last year, providing a swimming pool, multi-sports court and function facilities to the Lara neighbourhood.

Villawood Properties executive director Rory Costelloe said cafes and clubs were important bringing new communities together.

We have 9 Grams on board at Club Armstrong in Mount Duneed and it is not just a great place for a coffee and a snack or meal but a really vibrant social hub,” Mr Costelloe said.

“The cafe has been designed so parents can relax and still watch their kids as they play in the club’s pool or wet deck.

“So this is exciting for all the people moving into new homes at Coridale – as well as the wider Lara community who will have another great choice to meet their coffee needs.”