Barista signs on to serve Newtown business park

Coffee runs will a local twist feel have been sorted for the first businesses to move in to a new business park in Newtown, with a house blend even in development.

Barwon Business Park owner IDS Developments has signed a lease with barista and small business owner Patrick Dann of Vim & Vigour to operate a cafe at the Riversdale Rd facility now under construction.

Mr Dann, who is also set to open a coffee outlet near South Geelong train station, said it was a great opportunity to bring his speciality brand of coffee to office workers in the area.

“Having run a similar operation alongside the Yarra River in Warrandyte, I’m excited to bring what I know and love to Geelong,” Mr Dann said.

“I will be creating an environment where customers can come in and sit for a while to conduct meetings or catch ups, and enjoy a luxurious slow coffee. I’ll also offer takeaways for those on the run.”

The Geelong local who moved away for a time to work and travel, has been lured back to the region to raise two children with his partner.

Working as a barista at numerous coffee outlets has allowed Mr Dann to get a feel for what locals want from their coffee.

“I’m very particular about the coffee that I serve. I roast my own and enjoy creating blends to suit the customers,” he said.

“I’ve visited coffee farms in Colombia, and coached Australia in Chicago for the World Brewers Cup. Coffee is my life. I even met my wife at a coffee shop.”

IDS Developments Phil Petch said it was important to ensure the right coffee operator for Barwon Business Park.

“I met Pat and tried many of his coffees over our discussions and the passion he has for his coffee, and Geelong I knew he’d be a perfect choice,” he said.

Magpie is the working title of the house blend, which will have a chocolate undertone with beans from Ethiopia, Brazil and Guatemala. There’ll also be a selection of specially roasted premium offerings and a food menu.

Barwon Business Park comprises 22 individually titled A-Grade offices and is expected to be completed next year.

Geelong agency Gartland is handling sales in the precinct adjacent to the Barwon River.