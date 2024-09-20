World-renowned Great Ocean Road restaurant listed for sale

Hospitality icon Chris Talihmanidis is hanging up his chef’s apron and selling his renowned Great Ocean Road restaurant that’s attracted celebrities from across the globe.

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Barry Humphries and gridiron giant Joe Montana are among well-known names who have dined at Chris’s Beacon Point over its 45-year history.

The restaurant near Apollo Bay at one point ranked among the top 500 in Australia.

Both the freehold and the business, which includes nine modern accommodation villas in bushland with spectacular views over Bass Strait, are offered for sale.

The 90-year-old restaurateur and his partner, Penny Kernick, who also cooked at Chris’s, have decided the time is right to retire.

The successful business will continue to trade as normal heading into the busy summer season.

The sale of the 67.8ha property at 280 Skenes Creek Rd, Skenes Creek, marks the end of an era for the hospitality stalwart.

Ms Kernick said it was “Chris’s greatest wish that it will continue under someone else’s inspiration and energy”.

A Greek migrant who once worked with Guy Grossi at Florentino, Chris opened his first restaurant in Lorne in 1972 before launching his Beacon Point venture a few years later.

Son Taki Talihmanidis said his father’s first Greek tavern style eatery was an instant hit.

“There was a queue of people waiting around the corner to get in and get a seat,” Mr Talihmanidis said.

“It was a very simple, Greek tavern style restaurant and I think it was very novel for the area and, of course, a lot of celebrities wanted to go there.

“There was this huge interest at an international level. People would wear Chris’s T-shirts, they were like a fashion item, and people were seen in Paris wearing those things.

“It was just the right restaurant, in the right place at the right time.”

Spectacular ocean views make for a memorable dining experience at the tri-level restaurant and wine bar.

But for many the biggest attraction was the warm welcome they received.

“He was a very-friendly affable person and for him hospitality wasn’t just about selling food, it was about creating a memory,” Mr Talihmanidis said.

“He really went out of his way to propagate that, he would sit down with the customers, he knew the customers by name.”

A devastating fire that destroyed the original eatery in 2003 forced a rebuild, designed by architect Mark Gratwick.

With floor-to-ceiling windows framing the view, the newer round building features sandstone floors, red gum and blackwood timbers and a 8m-tall log that acts like a centre pole.

“In the original restaurant everyone wanted a window sit but the way it was designed there was like five window tables,” Mr Talihmanidis said.

“The way it’s been designed now every table has a view.”

The provision of the villas and separate on-site manager accommodation and an office opens to the door to a range of ventures, including weddings and conferences.

The family’s enterprise consultant Christos Iliopoulos said the restaurant could also be converted into an incredible private home.

“As for a business opportunity, it is absolutely unique, there will be no competition in terms of the views and the Great Ocean Road is continuing to see increases in tourism,” he said.

Century 21, Point Cook listing agent Warren Hulstaert has set a $4m to $4.4m price guide.

