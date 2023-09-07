Popular Brisbane neighbourhood centre sells for $11.46m

A popular neighbourhood shopping centre in Brisbane’s southwest has sold to a private investor for $11.46m.

The Hub Westlake showed the market strength of essential services given its sale was sealed despite recently subdued commercial property sales.

MORE: Housing relief: RBA interest rate at 4.1pc for fourth month

House swap: How two Brisbane families just exchanged homes

Ray White Commercial’s head of research Vanessa Rader expected sales of commercial property to be subdued throughout 2023, considering the increased cost of finance.

The shopping centre was formerly part of ASX listed firm RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX: REP).

RAM’s executive director Matthew Strotton was happy with the result.

“Despite an unpredictable economy and high-interest rates, investors consistently seek exposure in assets that house non-discretionary retail and healthcare. Executing this sale at book value is a pleasing result,” he said.

The deal was said to highlight the power of collective essential service retailers, with the centre anchored by SPAR and also tenanted by a dental surgery, GP clinic, pharmacy, coffee shop, swimming school and a swimming pool equipment retailer.

MORE: See the latest PropTrack Home Price Index

RAM director Doug Rapson said “the diverse revenue streams derived from both essential services retail and healthcare tenants, coupled with long-term leases, undoubtedly piqued the market’s interest”.

“The Hub boasts an 8.3-year WALE by income and has traded at a circa 6 per cent yield.

Such stable returns are attractive to investors in the current financial landscape.”

Mr Strotton said RAM was also “in advanced stages of diligence for the divestment of two more portfolio assets at a combined book value of $20m”.

Funds raised are set to help RAM’s 2024 agenda which Mr Strotton said was flagged to investors last week.

MORE QUEENSLAND REAL ESTATE NEWS