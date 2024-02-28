Police station in southwest Sydney being turned into entertainment precinct

A new $117 million hotel and entertainment complex has been unveiled in Sydney’s southwest.

The development in Canley Vale is set to be completed next year and has been spearheaded by Cabra-Vale Diggers.

The 32,900 square meter site, formerly the Cabramatta Police Station, is being transformed into a four and a half-star hotel and entertainment complex.

At the heart of the development is a newly constructed 140-room hotel tower that will include a luxury retreat with a pool and day spa.

The tower will also have a business hub, function rooms and a ballroom with seating for up to 1000 people.

The project is expected to contribute approximately $37 million annually to the region’s economy and generate hundreds of local jobs.

There will be a 160-seat Steakhouse and Whisky Bar with an in-house butchery and dry-aged full-blood wagyu fridge.

A 300-seat Italian Restaurant inspired by Milan’s Starbucks Reserve will complete the dining experiences being unveiled in the second stage of the project.

The first stage of the project saw the completion of the structural framework for the development.

Cabra-Vale Diggers’ CEO Boris Belevski said he believed the project would create a sought after club resort.

“This redevelopment goes beyond merely establishing a venue,” he said.

“It’s about curating an experience that will redefine the landscape of entertainment, dining, and leisure in South West Sydney, becoming the Premier Club resort in Sydney.”

Subsequent stages of the project include a 100-seat luxury cinema, a new karaoke complex, and an expansion of existing function rooms.