Plans unveiled for $1.5bn Ripley Town Centre

Sekisui House has unveiled its $1.5 billion master plan for the Ripley Town Centre that is set to offer an environmentally friendly community hub in Brisbane’s growing western corridor.

The masterplan aims to create a low-carbon community with easy access to healthcare, education, recreational, commercial, community and sporting facilities.

The space is designed to cater for the region’s projected growth of about 133,000 new residents by 2036 and is planned to be within walking distance of the proposed Ripley train station.

Sekisui House Australia chief executive Toru Abe says the masterplan realises the potential for the region, with work on the 40ha site to generate about 20,000 direct jobs.

“The masterplan vision sets a new benchmark around the notion of community and connectivity,” Abe says. “Our vision is to create a low-carbon community where everything you need is at your fingertips, with careful consideration of tree-lined streets, inviting pedestrian walkways, cycle paths and integrated transport options, including the proposed Ripley rail extension.

“We are placing an emphasis on long-term sustainability and life enrichment to ensure Ripley Town Centre is designed to adapt for generations to come and remains the heart of the region.”

Ten key areas form the Town Centre plan. Medium to high-rise residential seniors living is being designated to the new South Village quarter, while the Civic Heart will provide a central community and cultural space. The Esplanade will feature indoor and outdoor dining overlooking parks and green space.

The development will complement Sekisui House’s neighbouring Ecco Ripley housing estate. The project was awarded the Five Star Green-Star Community rating from the Green Building Council of Australia in acknowledgment of the economic, social and environmental planning, with more than 20 per cent green space.

Additional retail space will be made available from the extension of the existing Ripley Town Centre, which was delivered in May last year as part of the project’s first stage. It currently features 9400sqm of gross floor area, offering a supermarket, gym and medical centre.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.