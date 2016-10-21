Ipswich joins master planned community surge

The Ipswich development site could be home to Queensland’s latest master planned community.

High levels of developer interest are expected for a development approved residential development site in the Ipswich high growth corridor west of Brisbane.

The 109ha site at 352-396 Ripley Rd, Ripley, which is about 6km from the Ipswich CBD and 40km from the Brisbane CBD, has been designated for a master planned community.

Ray White Special Project Queensland’s Mark Creevey says the site is coming onto the market at a time of strong demand for approved large-scale residential development sites in South East Queensland.

Elsewhere, another sizeable parcel of land that is tipped to become the city of Toowoomba’s next neighbourhood has been generating high levels of interest due to the rarity of its central location and existing council approvals.

Like the Ripley site, the 7.8ha parcel of land at 93-99 Hampton St, Harristown, about 4km south-west of the Toowoomba CBD, has approvals from Toowoomba Regional Council for a residential development of 121 lots to be built over stages.

Speaking about the Ripley site, Creevey says: “This DA approved site is situated in the popular Ripley Valley region with the benefit of convenient access to the Cunningham Hwy and close to other prominent residential communities, including Providence Ripley and Ecco Ripley.”

“There is a PDA Development Permit for Material Change of Use (MCU) for this site and a proposed master plan incorporating 749 residential allotments – 679 of these being freehold residential allotments with an average of over 550sqm.”

Plans for the site also include 70 medium density allotments, a 5040sqm commercial childcare lot, about 18.554ha for community use/education, as well as various parks and open space.

ROL is currently being assessed for stage one, incorporating 96 freehold residential allotments ranging from 401sqm to 1059sqm, with an average size of 558sqm.

Ray White Special Project Queensland’s Matthew Fritzsche adds that the site is close to an array of local facilities and amenities including shopping, schools, parks, transport, health and recreation.

“The property is ideally situated being approximately 2km from stage one of the Ripley Town Centre which will have a Coles-anchored shopping centre opening in late 2017,” he says.

“It also benefits from easy access to Booval Fair Shopping Centre and Booval Railway Station (which is 7km away), as well as to Orion Springfield Shopping Centre and Springfield Central Railway Station (which are within 15km).”

Expressions of interest close at 4pm on Thursday, November 24.