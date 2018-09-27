Plans for Rosny Hill luxury hotel withdrawn…for now

An artist’s impression of the proposed hotel development on Rosny Hill.

A developer’s decision to withdraw plans for a $50 million eco-resort atop Rosny Hill has been hailed as a win for people power — but it’s certainly not the end for the project.

Hunter Developments had submitted an application to the Clarence City Council for a five-star, 100-room development featuring 82 rooms and 18 guest pods.

Architect and Hunter Developments director Robert Morris-Nunn says the company has withdrawn the application but intended to resubmit it later.

“It is our intention to review the project and resubmit an amended planning application once there is an agreement with the State Government and Clarence City Council as to the type and scale of development that is in accordance with National Parks and Reserve Management Act,” he says in a statement.

“We are still very much of the belief that a development, such as we have proposed, is a very positive outcome for the reserve, which will greatly enhance the everyday public use of the whole of the area, restore the ecology of the entire hillside and at the same time be a major new tourism venue of significant benefit for Tasmania as a whole.

“We look forward to progressing these discussions with the relevant parties in the near future.”

Acting Clarence City Council general manager Ian Nelson earlier said Hunter Developments had withdrawn its application for the Rosny Hill Nature Recreation Area.

Nelson said Hunter Developments notified him of the decision after a meeting with him to discuss land-owner consent which was required before the application could be deemed valid under the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act 1993.

“In my role as a statutory officer under the LUPAA, I had raised concerns that the development as it stood may not be consistent with the requirements of the National Parks and Reserves Management Act,” he said.

“As a consequence, Hunter Developments have now withdrawn their development application.”

Rosny Hill Friends Network convenor Peter Edwards congratulated the developer on the decision.

“Clarence Council will now need to consider whether the whole issue is largely about council’s failure to communicate, and do the necessary research,” he says in a statement.

He says better consultation when the idea was raised in 2013 could have saved everyone a lot of time.

“The right decisions then could have avoided several years of council using ratepayer resources to proceed with its seemingly broad one-sided agenda in bringing the development forward, and avoid much voluntary work put in by dedicated members of the community, including petitioning council into a public meeting last July, which unanimously rejected the development,” Edwards says.

“Noting this announcement just prior to an election, the Rosny Hill Friends Network will continue to closely observe what council does next in respect to the Crown Land reserve.

“The next elected Clarence Council can this time consult adequately on their community’s vision for the reserve.”

Tom Allen, Greens candidate for Clarence alderman at the looming election, hailed the withdrawals of the application, which came after a community campaign opposing the plan.

“This outcome shows that people power works. This was a traditional grassroots community campaign. Kudos to the Rosny Hill Friends Network, who weren’t anti-development,” he says.

“They just wanted a fair and transparent process and a small cafe on the site. Instead, they got an intransparent process and a massive hotel.”

“Here’s to more people-powered, transparent and consultative planning in Clarence in future.”

