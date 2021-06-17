Outback QLD Mardi Gras pub listed for sale

A pub that has hosted cult cabaret icon Hans the German and Mardi Gras celebrations has been listed for sale for $799,000.

The iconic Post Office Hotel in Cloncurry is a classic country pub, and its current owners are typical piss-take publicans, with a nod to Covid couture seeing Trevor Jones donning a lime green mankini, as made famous by Borat, as a face mask earlier this year.

They have championed the LGBTIQ+ community in regional Queensland, with the Outback Mardi Gras evolving from the Country Crowd float at the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade in 2017.

Pub owner Trevor Jones, who was involved in taking the float to Sydney, then organised the first Cloncurry Mardi Gras event in 2020.

Hans the German, who is not actually German and also goes by the name Matt Gilbertson, was the ambassador at this years festivities, alongside veteran drag queen Wanda DParke.

The pub has been listed for sale with City and Country Realty Mount Isa agents Sam Johnston and John Tully.

Features include eight self-contained motel rooms, plus 26 hotel rooms on the second storey of the pub with a deck with views overlooking the town.

There is also potential for a second bar to be built upstairs, according to the listing.

Downstairs there is a large public bar and a dining room with its own bar and fully functioning kitchen, a pokie area and a fully-fenced beer garden.

There is also a two bedroom internal caretakers’ residence, two cold rooms and a storage shed, all located on a 2649 sqm block.

My Jones, who has had the pub for two years, said he would miss the locals and their humour the most.

Speaking of bringing the Mardi Gras to the outback, he said the event had been well received by the local community and embraced nationally.

“We decided to bring it (Mardi Gras) to the outback after a mate and I took the outback to the Sydney Mardi Gras,” he said.

“We had a mechanical bull and a country music singer on the float and it was the first time there had been an outback theme.

“The first event got a lot of publicity and this year we brought in Hans and some extra drag queens and they really just took it to the next level.”

Mr Jones said he was reluctantly selling as “circumstances have changed”.

“Cloncurry is a great town,” he said.