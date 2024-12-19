Only pub in town: Historic Bendigo hotel hits the market

The only licensed pub in the Bendigo suburb of Maiden Gully is up for sale with a seven figure price tag, offering a rare opportunity to not only own a historic 1860s built sandstone cottage but a thriving local hub.

The famed Pratty’s Patch pub, located at 35 Monsants Road, is a charming mudbrick and stone establishment that was built by a pioneer and his convict wife in 1863, and in the 1980s it became known as Pratty’s Pub.

On the market for $3,450,000, the freehold property is comprised of two land titles spanning 6.57has and 4586sqm respectively.

There is also a 568sqm building, a one bedroom property at the rear, and a public bar and dining space which can accommodate 180 patrons, as well as four private dining areas.

Two outdoor beer gardens, a commercial kitchen, and onsite accommodation, or a manager’s residence are other highlights of the property.

Selling agent Anthony Dickson from Finn Commercial Property said the vendors – two brothers and their wives – were looking to retire and had established Pratty’s as a “well set-out pub” with many indoor and outdoor spaces.

“It’s very popular with both locals and also tourists, particularly people with caravans passing through because the location is close to the highway – it’s really convenient for people with large vehicles,” he said.

“The restaurant is very popular and they do host things like weddings and other sort of formal events there as well.

“It’s really a local pub that serves the local community, that’s probably at the heart of it.”

The name ‘Pratty’s’ was derived from a Peter Pratty Monsant who called the residence home for more than 50 years.

The Monsants grew tomatoes for market on the grounds and the family were said to be hosts for many of the locale’s amenities, including summer cricket matches, and evening dances.

There is a heritage overlay attached to the building and the Victorian Heritage Database’s statement of significance notes that its historical significance is due to its association with the 1860s gold rushes phase of development at Myers Flat (Maiden Gully).

“The dwelling was originally built for Irish settler John Fellows and his family from 1865; Fellows was involved in a number of commercial pursuits including working as a grocer, vet and dentist,” it reads.

“The property was later acquired by Peter ‘Pratty’ Monsant, a Spaniard who worked the surrounding acreage and played a prominent role in community life.”

The statement notes that since the mid-1980s, the property had been significantly extended but has retained its 1860s components which “echo the form of long, single-storey transverse-gabled houses with connected verandas, which were common in south-eastern Australia by the 1840s.”

Mr Dickson said the ideal buyer was an owner operator keen to purchase the business and continue to extend its legacy within the local community.

“There’s an opportunity for someone to live on site if they needed to, or there’s also opportunity to develop it as there is a fair bit of land with the property as well,” he said.

“It’s one of the few (venues) that I’ve seen with this amount of space.

“Obviously, the fact that its age makes it unique too, but the fact that it’s a functioning and profitable business that’s been there for a long time, plus it’s got the upside of the development potential.”

Subject to council approvals, there was scope for developing holiday accommodation, a caravan park or even residential developments, Mr Dickson said.