Office giants bank on market recovery

An artist’s impression of Waterfront Brisbane being developed by Dexus.

Property companies are banking on a recovery in office markets around Australia, with sector leaders Dexus and Charter Hall unveiling multi-billion-dollar plans for new towers in Brisbane and Sydney.

The moves indicate confidence that office leasing will recover in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and the fall in values will not be so steep as to make new commercial development uneconomic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is fast-tracking 15 major infrastructure projects worth $72bn to spark job growth and property developer are laying out ambitious plans for towers that capitalise on plans to speed approval to provide both short-term construction jobs and white-collar employment.

Dexus lodged plans for a revamp of Waterfront Brisbane that would see it create a $2.1 billion precinct and Charter Hall has won approval for a $350 million university tower in the western Sydney hub of Parramatta.

The Dexus project will transform the Eagle Street Pier and Waterfront Place area and unlock the potential of the Brisbane CBD gateway site that has been underdeveloped for almost 30 years.

“Waterfront Brisbane will be a great outcome for Brisbane with the renewal of the city’s premium business district, activation of the river and improvements to the Riverwalk,” Dexus chief investment officer Ross Du Vernet says.