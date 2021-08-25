Real commercial
Norwood’s Rosemont House offering investment and redevelopment opportunities

News
Giuseppe Tauriello | 25 AUGUST 2021
Supplied Editorial 59 Kensington Rd, Norwood. Supplied by JLL

59 Kensington Rd, Norwood. Picture: Supplied by JLL

A historic mansion in Norwood offers buyers a range of investment and redevelopment opportunities.

Rosemont House at 59 Kensington Rd is leased to Montessori Early Learning and Care, offering expansive grounds in a blue-chip eastern suburbs location.

The corner site offers 2691sqm of land, with 42m of frontage to Kensington Rd and 72m of frontage to Sydenham Rd.

Rosemont House at 59 Kensington Rd, Norwood. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Rosemont House at 59 Kensington Rd, Norwood. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Rosemont House at 59 Kensington Rd, Norwood. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Accommodation includes generous-sized rooms with high ceilings, polished floorboards, ornate ceiling roses and fireplaces.

A feature staircase links the two levels, while the basement offers further accommodation for storage or other uses.

Kitchen facilities, male and female amenities and office rooms used by the current childcare operator also feature.

JLL’s Sam Alexander said the property was a landmark asset in Adelaide’s east.

“We look forward to engaging with many interested parties with creative ideas for use, including expansion of the existing childcare centre, offices, residential owner-occupation, residential development, medical, build-to-rent and co-living,” he said.

Rosemont House at 59 Kensington Rd, Norwood. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Rosemont House at 59 Kensington Rd, Norwood. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Rosemont House at 59 Kensington Rd, Norwood. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

“Norwood has cemented itself as one of South Australia’s most highly-regarded locations.

“The immediate surrounding precinct includes character housing, boutique offices, medical rooms, high-end retail and exceptional dining options.”

Built as a grand residence in 1856, the property became the home of William Christie Buik, who was mayor of Kensington and Norwood, and mayor of Adelaide from 1878-1879.

The property was upgraded and enlarged in around 1940, to become a 15-room Neo-Georgian mansion, and was later converted to its current commercial use.

Expressions of interest close at 4pm on August 31.

