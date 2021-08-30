Noosa golf property offers buyers a hole-in-one opportunity

This 126ha commercial estate in the Noosa hinterland features an 18-hole golf course, venue for functions, orchard, livestock pastures, dam and outbuildings. Picture: CBRE Sunshine Coast

A Noosa property with its own golf course has been swamped with 130 buyer inquiries since hitting the market three weeks ago.

Along with its par 3, 18-hole golf course, the stunning 126 hectare commercial estate at 48-59 Kabi Rd, Cootharaba, stretches across three titles and features a restaurant and function venue with new kitchens and cold storage rooms.

The property also features more than 2,000 fruit trees, 40 hectares of livestock pasture, a dam stocked with local fish, a machinery workshop, packing shed and caretaker quarters.

CBRE Sunshine Coast’s director, Louisa Blennerhasset, who last sold the property for an undisclosed amount in January 2019, described the former rural block as “definitely unique”, with buyers able to enjoy it as both a commercial and residential property.

There is also the potential for eco-tourism opportunities, she said.

“Given the growth in eco and agri-tourism as a sector, this property would be ideal for an operator in this space,” she said.

With so many opportunities, Ms Blennerhasset isn’t surprised by the vast range of interest in the former rural block.

She explained commercial business operators, not-for-profit organisations and individual families from Victoria, New South Wales, the Gold Coast and local areas were all keen to snap up the property.

“We’ve obviously also got people that are interested in the golfing side of it,” she said.

The exceptional interest from the golf world may also be due to the sport being one of just three – along with tennis and bowls – to remain open and accessible during COVID lockdowns in Queensland.

As a result, golf clubs are packed to capacity and are now reducing or completely halting membership opportunities, according to Brisbane District Golf Association secretary, Warwick Nicol, said.

“Golf has been one of the very few sports that remain open and suitable, given that the very nature of the sport makes it easy to social distance,” he said.

“So, golf clubs are going very well at the moment and that’s all thanks to COVID.”

While Ms Blennerhasset is pleased the property is attracting so much interest, she said the potential sale of the lush hinterland property was a difficult one for the vendor.

She explained that the businessman from overseas purchased the estate in 2019 with the intention to renovate it and then open it to the public; however, COVID restrictions had put a stop to this plan.

However, the vendor was very passionate about the property and has regularly maintained it.

“This sale is really just a product of the current environment,” she said.

“The vendors certainly don’t want to see the property fall by the wayside or anything like that.

“With such a strong market on the Sunshine Coast, the vendors see this potential sale as an opportunity to move their property onto somebody that wants to pick up and continue the vision that they have.”

The property is for sale via expressions of interest, which close on Thursday, September 9, at 4pm.