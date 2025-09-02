New retail village in Hills District opens ahead of planned estate

The Sydney Hills District has been delivered a new, four-level retail precinct set to service 20,000 new local residents in what will be a major boost for the local community and economy.

Deicorp’s Showground Village opened on the weekend and will include a 9500 sqm four-level retail precinct situated a stone’s throw from the Hills Showground Metro Station.

The new village hosts 26 retailers around a 1,400 sqm public plaza that includes a Woolworths and BWS, Priceline and Anytime Fitness.

There will also be a range of dining, cafe and essential services.

“The Hills’ population is booming, with close to 140,000 additional residents expected in the next 15 years,” said Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Michelle Byrne.

The Mayor also confirmed more than 5,000 dwellings have already been approved and expected to be constructed in the following years.

“The Showground Precinct, appropriately located next to the Metro, will accommodate over 9,000 additional dwellings with a population of around 20,000 people once fully developed.”

The project forms a part of the Hills Showground Station Precinct and was an urban renewal initiative led by Landcom and Sydney Metro, and delivered by property developer Deicorp.

The Sydney developer was chosen to deliver the project along with the Precinct East, together set to provide 1,300 dwellings and provide over $2 billion in economic activity.

The new Showground, located at 15 De Clambe Drive, Castle Hill, will also generate over 400 jobs among the retail and hospitality sectors in the region.

“Hills Showground Village follows Deicorp’s philosophy of delivering homes that provide great lifestyle and amenity within a vibrant, transport-connected community,” said Deicorp Founder Fouad Deiri.

“With the Metro providing direct access to employment, education, and entertainment hubs, we’re proud to deliver a retail centre that supports the way people live, work, and connect today.”

The project also marks Deicorp’s growing influence in delivering Metro-linked projects, after delivering similar precincts including Tallawong Village, Falcon and Alexander in Crows Nest, with plans also to soon begin the Kings Bay Village in Five Dock.