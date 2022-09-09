New plans for second waterfront hotel in Albany unveiled

An artist’s impression for the new waterfront hotel at Middleton Beach in Albany. Picture: DevelopmentWA

Concept plans for a second hotel in the WA Great Southern town of Albany have been unveiled, with the $30 million development set to further boost tourism in the popular holiday town.

The waterfront hotel at Middleton Beach is set to comprise 66 suites, in addition to ground floor food and beverage facilities.

Evan Campbell, of Collab Capital, who is also the Middleton Beach Hotel project development director, said the hotel site had a strong history for many West Australians.

“We will be seeking to emulate and recreate some of that history for many generations to come,” he said.

“Collab Capital [on behalf of construction company Pacifica Ausglobal] believes this is a valuable venture, as the subject site’s location is iconic and unique, sitting on the old Esplanade Hotel site, that was sadly demolished some 15 plus years ago.

“It is absolute beachfront and has uninterrupted beach and ocean views to the east through the magnificent mature Norfolk Pine trees.”

The Middleton Beach Hotel development follows the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn in 2021.

The state government’s state design review panel has provided Pacifica Ausglobal with feedback on refining the Middleton Beach Hotel design, including elements such as building height in relation to Mt Clarence and Middleton Beach, parking, as well as its contribution to a successful beachfront public realm.

Once final changes to the design are complete, the design will be submitted to the City of Albany and the public will be invited to provide feedback.

Pending development approval, works will begin early next year.

A first for Albany

Mr Campbell said the hotel was the first large scale serviced apartments (all suite) hotel proposed at Middleton Beach.

“If approved, it will be an eight storey 66 all-suite room hotel with a combination of one, two, and three bedroom suites, all with beach views. The smallest suite will be about 40sqm ranging up to 100sqm. Many of the suites will also have large roof terraces,” he said.

A bar and brasserie with indoor and outdoor dining is also planned along the beachfront, with outdoor fire pits to cater for the cold Albany weather.

The hotel has been in planning stages for about two years, Mr Campbell said, and at this early stage, there has been no formally agreed terms with an operator.

He said the hotel would attract not only locals but also intrastate business people and families.

A welcomed venture

City of Albany mayor Dennis Wellington said construction of the state-of-the-art hotel will complement the public realm upgrades and offer visitors another fantastic place to stay while enjoying the incredible surroundings of Binalup/Middleton Beach.

“Binalup/Middleton Beach foreshore is a world-class beach front location and an icon of Albany,” he said.

“The area has recently undergone redevelopment thanks to government funding support, creating a space that is welcoming and vibrant for locals and visitors and boosts foot traffic to nearby businesses.”

Local real estate agent Rob Mason, of Mason Realty, said the hotel development has been long awaited since the demolition of the previous Esplanade Hotel.

“The Middleton Beach foreshore has been substantially upgraded and the hotel will further enhance Albany’s main beach precinct,” he said.

“Besides the obvious benefits for visitors in having a new hotel to stay in on the beach, the addition of a new bar, restaurant, cafe etc will be welcomed by locals also.

“I think the option of two quality hotels in Albany will add to the number of visitors and really open up Albany as a prime destination for conferences and major events.

Mr Mason said the Albany Entertainment Centre had been around for some time, but the town lacked hotels able to accommodate a large number of guests.

“So I think the second hotel will add demand simply because the supply problem will be sorted,” he said.