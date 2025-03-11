New long-term rentals to support women in need

Adelaide has made a groundbreaking step forward in gender-responsive housing with the official opening of a $15.7m development that will put women at risk of homelessness at the top of the tenancy list.

Developed by YWCA Australia – the country’s only national specialist women’s housing provider – the landmark project will be home for up to 57 residents, with priority given to at-risk women and their families.

The apartments are available below market rent to women who are priced out of the private

rental market, with the first residents expected to move into their new home within weeks.

The general discount is 25 per cent on the rent that a resident would otherwise expect to pay for the homes in the private market, which is capped at 30 per cent of the eligible applicant’s income.

Designed by Tridente Boyce and constructed by Tandem Building, the development includes

24, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, built over seven storeys in a prime CBD location,

with a shared alfresco space overlooking Adelaide’s spectacular parklands and hills.

More than just housing, the development represents YWCA Australia’s commitment to ensuring women and gender-diverse people have access to homes designed for their unique needs, as part of its $100m investment in gender-responsive housing.

YWCA’s Adelaide Affordable Housing Development is being funded by YWCA Australia, with support from the South Australian Government through a $5m no-interest loan repaid within a 20-year term.

YWCA Australia Chief Executive Officer Michelle Phillips said the development was more than “just a roof over someone’s head”.

“This is a starting point for someone to build the future they want, with the security of a safe and affordable home,” she said.

“This project is a first for YWCA Australia in Adelaide. We made a bold decision to invest into a project where we could build long-term, affordable homes in a new location for us, where we knew there was a need in the community. And this is just the beginning.

“YWCA has ambitious plans to continue to grow affordable housing so that we can meet the

unique needs of women and gender-diverse people and we look forward to working with the

South Australian Government on creating more homes in the future.”