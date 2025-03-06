New Costco in Ardeer: Supermarket giant’s latest move to pump up the savings

Discount retail giant Costco has announced the opening of its largest Australian fuel station today in the Melbourne suburb of Ardeer.

The membership-only retailer is also set to open the doors of its long awaited 16,000sqm warehouse in the same location on 9th April 2025.

With the pumps primed and ready to go, from today until the warehouse opening, the fuel station will operate from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday, offering ULP 91, premium 98 and premium diesel across a whopping 38 filling bowsers.

“The fuel station is set to provide members with exceptional savings at the pump,” said Country Manager of Costco Australia, Chris Tingman.

“To ensure efficient refuelling, Costco fuel stations are fitted with extra long hoses so members can fill up from either side of their vehicle, and pumps are fitted with vapour recovery systems that lessen the escape of fuel vapours.”

Mr Tingman said the bowsers will also feature the latest pay-at-the-pump technology, giving members “a seamless and convenient refuelling experience.”

Certified Costco fuel attendants will also be available onsite to help members refuel and to maintain site safety.

The fuel station will only be available to Costco members, however visitors will be able to sign-up for memberships onsite.

A new warehouse of “wow” items

Once open in April, Costco has revealed its sprawling new warehouse at 740 Ballarat Road in Ardeer will provide members with an extended range of merchandise across a range of categories.

They include groceries, confectionery, appliances, television and media, automotive supplies, toys, hardware and office supplies, to name but a few.

A range of opening week specials on “everyday essentials” will also be available to members, alongside “wow, unique and high-end items” available exclusively at the Ardeer warehouse.

Shoppers can also expect a Tyre Centre, Optical Centre, Hearing Aid Centre, food court, bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce and a deli, along with increased parking of up to 760 spaces.

Located 15km west of the Melbourne CBD, the 5.9 hectare Ardeer site is set to be a larger offering compared the retail giant’s current Docklands operation.

The Ardeer warehouse will also permanently replace the retailer’s original Docklands location, which opened as the company’s first Australian store in 2009.

Mr Tingman also noted the relocation as a vote of confidence in the continued growth of Melbourne’s west.

“Costco sees this region as dynamic and fast-growing and we believe that we can bring great value in relation to a wide range of products and services to the community,” Mr Tingman said during construction of the site in 2024.

“It’s all about the best price, so it goes back to the value and quality that we want to give our members,” he said.

The new Ardeer location is part of the retailer’s expansion within Australia.

Costco opened its 15th store in Coomera on the Gold Coast in June 2023. Prior to that, the company had launched its 14th Australian store and second warehouse in Perth in December 2022.

Costco has previously flagged it’s looking for new warehouse locations in Hobart, North Sydney, South Sydney, North Perth, South Adelaide and Geelong.

Annual Costco memberships are $65 for businesses and individuals, and $130 for executive memberships, which give customers access to purchase thousands of brand-name products in bulk.