Looking for a business that feels like a holiday?

For holiday-makers looking for the tranquillity of camping without forgoing any luxury comforts, a glamping experience would be ideal.

And here in Gretna, on the banks of the Derwent River, is a business that offers exactly that.

Listed by Kingsley Wallman of NAI Harcourts Tasmania, Truffle Lodge offers eight safari-style guest tents, three lodge buildings, and a function pavilion, all set on nearly five hectares of absolute river frontage.

The property combines a strong commercial operation with an appealing outdoor lifestyle.

Mr Wallman described the Lyell Hwy property as a “rare business and lifestyle opportunity”, and a “boutique luxury retreat set along the banks of the river”.

“Truffle Lodge is designed to connect people with nature without giving up the comforts of luxury accommodation,” he said.

“It’s a well-established business in one of Tasmania’s fastest-growing tourism regions.”

Each guest tent features a kingsize bed, private deck, wooden bathtub, rain shower, and bespoke fittings.

The Lodge provides communal spaces for dining, events, and guest activities.

Infrastructure includes three-phase power, licensed water access, a private internet mast, and Telstra coverage.

Truffle Lodge has a 1ha hazelnut truffiere offering agricultural potential.

The property’s spectacular landscape is rich with wildlife including wallabies, platypus, wombats, echidnas, and abundant birdlife.

“Demand for premium nature-based experiences continues to rise,” Mr Wallman said.

“Truffle Lodge is perfectly placed to capitalise on that trend.”

Mr Wallman noted that the property offers growth potential through additional accommodation, expanding the operating season, or introducing complementary ventures such as a truffle-based restaurant or boutique eco resort.

“It’s a business ready for new owners to take forward, with strong financials and excellent future prospects,” he said.

Truffle Lodge is strategically located in the Derwent Valley, an emerging tourism hotspot featuring artisan producers, vineyards, historic towns, national parks, and iconic attractions like Mount Field.

The property enjoys all-weather access, is 15 minutes from New Norfolk, and one hour to Hobart city and airport.

Truffle Lodge at No.3411 Lyell Hwy, Gretna will be sold by expressions of interest, closing on June 13 at 5pm.

Private inspections are available by appointment.