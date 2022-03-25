New commercial opportunity available in Ryde East Precinct in Rhodes

A new commercial opportunity has arisen in Rhodes for Expressions of Interest.

Two adjoining warehouses spread across a site area of 2,770sqm have been brought to market; 3 Averill St is a self storage facility whilst 6 Leeds St adjoining at the rear and is improved with a single level warehouse currently let to two tenants.

The property comprises about 198 units and has also been approved for a height uplift, allowing for a potential expansion of the building.

Buyers interested in purchasing the site could develop the properties and utilise the 31m height limit for added expansion of the existing self storage businesses and an apartment development.

After Rhodes East Precinct was rezoned in October last year, Rhodes Self Storage will be the only self-storage facility within the Rhodes Peninsula.

Brought to market by Ray White Commercial agents Victor Sheu, Joseph Assaf and Peter Vines, the properties will be offered for sale individually or in a group via Expressions of Interest closing 21 April 2022.

“It’s quite a unique listing in the sense that it consists of two properties, one of which runs at 90 per cent occupancy,” Mr Vines said.

“The Rhodes Self Storage facility has become immensely popular during the peaks of COVID, particularly amongst those looking for storage space for their goods while they work from home.”

Mr Vines said that Rhodes had something for everybody – and the suburb had enjoyed a higher amount of stock on the market than in previous years.

“Now is definitely the time to buy, the market here is still very strong. The whole suburb is growing and with a new school proposed to be near the commercial site, it presents a huge advantage to families looking for somewhere to send their kids to school.”

