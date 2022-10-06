New $500m St Leonards development offers Elon Musk’s rentable Teslas to reduce carbon footprint

A residential development is turning heads after offering a unique solution for potential buyers to reduce their carbon footprint – providing communal Teslas.

The $500m Newlands development will consist of 330 units being built by property group Top Spring Australia, with the green initiative being driven by mobility company Outbound.

As part of a unique approach to reduce dependency on private car ownership, the Teslas will be situated onsite with residence able to book and open the cars using an app.

A number of electric bikes will also be brought onto the Newlands site.

Outbound CEO Luke Rust said a community day held in September allowed attendees to try out the Tesla Model Y and the branded e-bikes.

“Long term, residents won’t even need to own a car as they’ll always be at least one Tesla onsite, ready and waiting” Mr Rust said.

“Just imagine, you need to duck up the road to run an errand, you jump in one of the Teslas, in and out in just an hour or two and you don’t have to pay for fuel, registration or any other running costs.”

“It’s about improving the amenity for residents and reducing the impact of the development on the environment.”

MORE:

Rare apartment saved by Greens Bans up for sale

Top foodie says goodbye to $6m Kings Cross pad

‘Sydney’s most colourful house’ up for grabs

The project is due for completion in mid 2025, with construction on stage 1 expected to commence in early 2023

The Teslas would be provided through the residents’ body corporate fees with a usage fee of around $20 per hour through the app, in a move to differentiate from hotels where it costs $30 an hour to rent a car.

The ideal demographic for the development includes young families, first home buyers, investors that are relatively close to the city and are looking for a leafy themed home with lifestyle amenities.

Pricing starts at $795,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,295,000 for a two-bedroom unit, and $1,850,000 for a three bedroom living space.

Amenities in the development will include a communal lawn and children’s play area, resort style pool, dog wash facilities, and a health and wellness centre with an indoor gym, yoga area and infra-red sauna.

“The writing’s on the wall when it comes to electric vehicles but owning one yourself is still very expensive.”

“This way, you’ve got full access to a fleet of them without the big outlay to buy one in the first place.”