New $463m tower to include 48 affordable homes as part of news NSW planning regulations

Approval has been granted for 48 affordable homes in a new $463m project in Sydney’s west as part of new NSW planning regulations to provide accommodation for essential workers.

Deicorp has been given permission to incorporate the 48 affordable apartments into its Marquet and Mary mixed-used tower in Rhodes on the banks of the Parramatta River.

Deicorp says the $463 million Rhodes project was approved as a State Significant Development Application (SSDA), using the Infill Affordable Housing provisions to increase the overall apartment numbers and provide much needed housing for essential workers.

“With its superb location in the heart of Rhodes and on the doorstep of Concord Hospital and Rhodes Station, this was the perfect site to increase the number of apartments and include housing for key and essential workers,” Deicorp founder and chairman Fouad Deiri said.

“Importantly, we are working with one of Australia’s leading community housing providers to manage the 48 Affordable Housing units at Marquet & Mary.”

Work has already begun on the project has been designed by Australian architecture firm FK.

The approval allows for the construction of a tower of 274 apartments, above a four-storey podium that will include 3,796 sqm or retail and commercial space, a rooftop community terrace and garden and a residential courtyard.

“This project marks a significant step towards increasing density in well-connected middle ring locations while ensuring the inclusion of affordable family homes,” FK Partner Craig Baudin said.

“Being among the first projects submitted to the State Government under the SSD affordable uplift pathway is an exciting milestone, showcasing how well-designed, medium-density housing can enhance urban centres and provide much-needed homes for families in Sydney.

“We saw this project as an opportunity to complete a key missing part of the Rhodes Town Centre, and create a connected and amenity-rich new community layered with lush communal gardens through the podium levels.

“A core focus of our design was placemaking and integrating this new landmark tower to the vibrant retail life of the town centre.”

