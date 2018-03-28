New 26-level Brisbane office tower to include ‘sky garden’

An artist’s impression of the Midtown Centre in the Brisbane CBD.

A joint venture between Ashe Morgan and DMANN Corporation has secured approval for a 26-storey modern office block in Brisbane’s CBD as more developers seek to cash in on the city’s improving office leasing market.

The Midtown Centre project will merge two dated office buildings at 155 Charlotte St and 150 Mary St into a single new office tower, surrounded by a laneway precinct.

The tower will comprise 42,000sqm of A-grade office space and a campus style podium with floor plates that are some of the largest in Brisbane at 2400—2500sqm, allowing for the needs of technology and financial services tenants.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Brisbane City Council has approved the application lodged by the venture, which is known as AM Brisbane CBD Investments. There will be a new laneway connection between Charlotte and Mary streets, three additional podium levels, the ability to infill between the two existing buildings and increased building height for the extension to create the highest levels.

Project director, Michael Bruderlin, says the Midtown Centre’s visionary design and environmental credentials were critical in gaining the approval, including a sky garden on level 20.

Director of AM Brisbane CBD Investments David Mann says the approval is exciting news for potential tenants in Brisbane.

“Opportunities for large format tenants to occupy buildings of this quality and make-up are rare. We are extremely excited to offer large users the opportunity to position themselves at the literal centre of the CBD, ” Mann says.

“We anticipate Midtown Centre will be completed by mid 2020; delivered in a window of low new supply in the Brisbane CBD office market.

Midtown Centre is designed by international architecture firm Fender Katsalidis with interiors and workspaces to be designed by the national firm Hassell, while Landscape Architects Lat27 will be responsible for shaping the outdoor green spaces.